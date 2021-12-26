Readers react to explosive second half in Eagles win

For the first half of this game, I kept asking myself, "What the ham sandwich is wrong with this team?" Well, apparently the third quarter, the tryptophan wore off, and the Eagles rose from their nap and decided to not be embarrassed by the Giants at home.

Amazing how well Jalen Hurts has played after the obvious warning sign of sitting for a game. A belated Christmas gift to the fans.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

This team needs to get it together in the first half if they expect to advance. Better teams will be scoring points where the Giants were not able to. However, the second half was impressive on offense and defense. Hurts still makes me nervous, and I remain not completely sold on his abilities.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesley's Point