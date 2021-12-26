Readers react to explosive second half in Eagles win

Readers react Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-10 win over the New York Giants.
Ugly, ugly first half. The Eagles looked like they where not interested in making the playoffs on the offensive side of ball. The defense kept them in the game. They woke up in second half, because the defense set the tone. They play this way, they lose the next two weeks. But, I will say I was wrong when I predicted they wouldn’t win six games. I hope they continue to make me look bad.
Butch Sill
Absecon
A story of two halves. An embarrassing first half (my throat is sore from yelling, "run the darn ball"), accented by dropped passes and poor decisions by Hurts. Thank the defense for keeping them in the game. The second half proved to be a lot of fun for the fans! Watching Lane Johnson score was the highlight of the game!
Pat Duran
Linwood
The defense played a great game! The offense decided to take the first half off. However upon further review, they really turned it on in the second half. Lane Johnson scoring a receiving touchdown was a true highlight for what’s becoming a season to remember for Philly fans!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Wow, what a second half! Eagles dominated NYG in all phases of the game. Not a bad performance with only five days to prepare. Lane Johnson’s TD was well deserved in honor of the best offensive line in the NFL. Now, on to Washington with our playoff hopes still alive.
Tom Alvord
Seaville
May I suggest that whatever they spiked Jalen Hurts' Gatorade with at halftime that they also begin to serve him that same drink for breakfast.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
From a pathetic first half offensive meltdown to a convincing W today. But hey, it was the Giants we played today! Not the Packers. A full week of prep should invigorate the offense against Washington's defense. If not, we’ve got some serious problems ahead!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
For the first half of this game, I kept asking myself, "What the ham sandwich is wrong with this team?" Well, apparently the third quarter, the tryptophan wore off, and the Eagles rose from their nap and decided to not be embarrassed by the Giants at home.
Amazing how well Jalen Hurts has played after the obvious warning sign of sitting for a game. A belated Christmas gift to the fans.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
This team needs to get it together in the first half if they expect to advance. Better teams will be scoring points where the Giants were not able to. However, the second half was impressive on offense and defense. Hurts still makes me nervous, and I remain not completely sold on his abilities.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesley's Point
Well, the Birds started off so slow I was going to take a nap. But, they finally warmed up and played like they should against the Giants. Can't wait till the Eagles trade a couple first round picks for Aaron Rodgers, who is available next season. Maybe we will finally have a great pro starting QB.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Very sloppy first half. Had we played a quality playoff team we would have had a hard time.
The second half showed that the Giants just plain stink. If we make a playoff showing, we still are not ready for prime time just yet. Next year should be a boost with all the draft picks and reworking the contracts of certain players. A nice win now. We will see with Washington and Dallas the next two weeks.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Scary first half. But, they scored 31 points in second half. Congratulations, Lane Johnson, on his first touchdown in nine years. Too many penalties. Happy New Year.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
If the first half of this game were a gift, I'd have returned it and requested a refund. (Not to be outdone, Joe Judge sent his starting QB, whom he must've picked up at an off-Target, back where he came Fromm.) My closet contains Christmas sweaters less ugly — and with more wrinkles in them — than the offense. The Eagles' effort was so poor, Salvation Army was considering dispatching a bell ringer out to the Birds' sideline.
But, then there was a post-Christmas miracle made by a man who couldn't execute a return if you gave him the original receipt: Jalen Reagor. After he managed to move the ball forward, it sent the message that any player in an Eagles uniform could. DeVonta Smith deftly dragged his feet in the end zone, signaling the end of the Giants dragging the Eagles down to their lowly level.
If both sides of the ball operate like holiday lights, by simply flipping a switch, then Coach Siranni needed to set the timer earlier (and we'd advise him to go outlet shopping before the new year).
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
