Readers react to Eagles' victory over Detroit Lions

Flower power! The running game was in full bloom from budding botanist and current coach Nick Sirianni. Even in the absence of Sanders, everything came up roses, which the Eagles then placed on the grave of deceased Detroit, which has been pushing up daisies since the far more famous Sanders (Barry) was on the field ages ago.

On Halloween, the coaching staff finally took the (f)right approach to running the ball, and the results were so good it was scary. Candidly, it doesn’t take Einstein, or even Frankenstein, to conclude they should carry it more. Call the game plan “Terror Firma.”

Scott can scoot like Scooby-Doo scramming from a spook. He and Howard gashed the Lions in the (blood) red zone. Those touchdowns were eye candy; I love viewing scores more than chewing Skors.

The aptly named Slay put the nail in the coffin with his fumble recovery returned to paydirt, and that was with one quarter of action remaining. The defense also had a handful of sacks, yet none of them contained candy. Their rush wasn’t sugar, but it was truly a treat.

Even the curse of commentator Kenny Albert — the Birds were 0-7 with him calling their contests — was lifted. His presence on the broadcast no longer “spells” trouble; he was in (war)lockstep with the squad.