Readers react to Eagles' hiring of Nick Sirianni as head coach

Readers react via email Friday to the Philadelphia Eagles’ reported hiring of Nick Sirianni as their head coach.

First of all, as an Eagles fan dating back to Shibe Park games in the early ’50s, I wish him all and nothing but success. As a non-Pederson guy, I was ready to see anyone else sailing the ship.

Duce Staley would have been a good choice. So, we get a connection to Frank Reich, the true architect of our Super Bowl, and maybe we will be crowning a new St. Nick in a few years. That won’t “Hurts,” will it?

Good luck, coach Sirianni! Go, Eagles!

Jerry Lombard

Ocean City

It looks like they want to fix Wentz with this hire as he was the Colts’ OC. I’m not sure this is the right direction. It should be a competition with Hurts, but they are worried about their investment. Wentz’s contract!

Butch Sill

Absecon