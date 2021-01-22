Readers react to Eagles' hiring of Nick Sirianni as head coach

Readers react via email Friday to the Philadelphia Eagles’ reported hiring of Nick Sirianni as their head coach.
First of all, as an Eagles fan dating back to Shibe Park games in the early ’50s, I wish him all and nothing but success. As a non-Pederson guy, I was ready to see anyone else sailing the ship.
Duce Staley would have been a good choice. So, we get a connection to Frank Reich, the true architect of our Super Bowl, and maybe we will be crowning a new St. Nick in a few years. That won’t “Hurts,” will it?
Good luck, coach Sirianni! Go, Eagles!
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
It looks like they want to fix Wentz with this hire as he was the Colts’ OC. I’m not sure this is the right direction. It should be a competition with Hurts, but they are worried about their investment. Wentz’s contract!
Butch Sill
Absecon
After learning that Nick Sirianni was named the new head coach for the Eagles, I tried to get some information related to his coaching background. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I am concerned that with all of the quarterback coaching expertise credited to him, none of the teams he coached on had a stellar record of playoff wins or Super Bowls under his tenure.
And Carson Wentz is not his only problem. Unless coach Sirianni does something about the offensive line and adds to the receiving corps, I see little or no difference in the results that Wentz has been getting.
It’s been said that he likes analytics. I hope he includes all of the factors into the equation.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
I hope it’s a good move. He has been with a lot of teams.
And the Colts are a good team, so that’s a good sign.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
He better be a “yes” man, and I don’t mean the band.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Did the Eagles hire a new coach or a new puppet? I think a fresh face and voice from the outside is the right approach.
However, if Roseman and Lurie continue to have too much sway in personnel decisions and draft picks and influence in choosing this guy’s assistant coaches, then it’s business as usual at the NovaCare, which does not bode well for the future of this franchise.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
I was a little surprised at first when the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni, but I’m OK with the hire. Nobody really knows how he’ll do, but his reputation is one that gives you hope.
I hope he can do well with whoever our QB is. If it’s Carson Wentz, I just hope he doesn’t baby him. He needs to push him and tell him what he’s doing wrong.
And in the end, I hope he makes the offense more creative and utilizes their better players in a way that Pederson failed to do.
He worked under Frank Reich, so let’s hope he has as much success here as Reich did, and, hopefully, Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman let him coach the team without interfering.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
