Readers react to Eagles' first loss of season

The Eagles were truly outcoached. Gannon mis-guessed every play during the first half. This game brought the Eagles back down to Earth.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

This game was a nightmare. The refs missed a facemask call. Hardly any defense. Got ball taken away three times. Hope we do better next week.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

We knew this Washington team was much improved from earlier in the season, and they showed it. The Eagles seemed to sleepwalk through the first half. When they did wake up, turnovers just killed them. At least the undefeated pressure is off them now.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

We really miss Jordan Davis! Three turnovers and a defense that could not stop the run. A smart quarterback move at the end, and the game was over. The Miami Dolphins are breathing a sigh of relief!

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

The guy with the 9-0 sign can eat that sign up! Nice quiet stadium. Thought the Astros were in town! Great Monday night, even better Tuesday morning.

And no injuries have set in yet. Don’t worry. Still an easy schedule. 32-21 butt-kicking!

Frank Murphine III

Millville

Wel,l it had to happen, but to the lowly Commanders? Ugh.

I have to give credit to whoever called the offensive plays for Washington. He was lucky that the Eagles' defense had a leave of absence for this game. The secondary was as bad as it could get.

Get your act together, Eagles. You have some really tough games ahead. Stop reading all the grand articles about yourselves and come down to Earth and play good football.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

Repeat after me: "I will not panic. We had a bad night. Hopefully everyone is healthy. We will learn from our mistakes. We are still leading the NFC East and playoff-bound."

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Another sloppy game. They beat themselves with turnovers and stupid penalties. Worse, their Achilles heel was exposed: the inability to stop the run. A defensive line built to put pressure on QB couldn't get pressure or stop the run. The secondary was playing way too loose. The referees didn't help either. Two run plays in the first half.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Turnovers, penalties and poor tackling against a 4-5 team proved that the Eagles have many weaknesses to correct. A letdown had to be expected, but with a conference team really hurts. A poorly coached first half, with only two running plays and a porous defense — it set the stage for an upset. Several bad or missed calls from the refs was disturbing. DeVonta Smith's and Miles Sanders' excellent play couldn’t help overturn the results of the game.

Pat Duran

Linwood

The Commanders' staff did their homework on both sides of the ball. For the first three quarters, the seasoned coaches took the young ones to school, and the Eagles' players and coaching staff had no answers. The Eagles' fourth quarter comeback was thwarted by a fumble and a blown facemask call.

I do not understand how the officials could see the Dallas Goedert fumble but could not see how he was dragged to the ground by his facemask. It is past time that the NFL started reviewing for missed penalties like they review for missed plays.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

Well, when you’re a 14-point favorite, you wonder if the if the Eagles thought this would be an “easy win.” Very disappointing game on both sides of the ball. The defense is not used to playing that amount of time on the field. And it’s obvious that the defense can't stop the run. And the offense didn’t show up at all, which helps keep the defense fresh in the game. Let’s hope the Eagles can rebound next week against the Colts.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

The Eagles' run defense has been suspect all season to me. And where was the defensive coordinator tonight?

Kenneth B. Moore

Mays Landing

I finally comprehend what the Commanders are in command of: the clock. The Commanders went on so many long drives I thought their offense needed an oil change. They effectively played keep away and got the necessary takeaways. The "Queztion" is: How did the Birds manage to match their season total for turnovers in one outing?

While it’s tough to take this result at face(mask) value since the game feels as if it was ripped away, like Goedert’s grill guarder, nevertheless the Eagles are knee-deep in their first loss (while the fans all fell to theirs in frustration).

Marc Tandan

Hammonton