Readers react to Eagles' 51-26 loss to Dallas

Well, that was ugly. What won't be noticed by the casual observer is Dallas played their first team against a bunch of second- and third-string Eagles. They did their best and played with heart. Let the starters rest up, and we will see what kind of damage they can do in the playoffs. You just never know.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

Well, if you want to set NFL records, Lincoln (Missing Linc) Field is the place and the Eagles are the team. It was truly exasperating watching the Cowboys beat the brakes off the Eagles on their home field.

Injuries or not, it was disgusting watching this team deteriorate from the walking wounded to the COVID-19 corps to heaven help us and, finally, just what the (expletive).

If the Eagles should so happen to limp into the playoffs, they will be one and done having not won any games against teams with a winning record this season.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.