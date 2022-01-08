Readers react to Eagles' 51-26 loss to Dallas

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 51-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
Some Eagles fans might care what the scoreboard says Saturday night, but all
Eagles fans care about what the injury report says Sunday morning.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
The Eagles played with few starters in the game and surprisingly were ably to run the ball fairly effectively against the Dallas' first-string defense. Great to see Smith set a new franchise record for rookie receiving yards. Our makeshift defense was no match for the Cowboys' high-scoring offense. This Eagles team has surprised many who predicted they would be at the bottom of the conference.
Now, on to the playoffs!
Pat Duran
Linwood
Remember, Jerry, you played our second string, our practice squad and others!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The Eagles' second string was no match for the Cowboys' first string. The defense was nonexistent. I still think it was a good idea to rest the starters. Next week we will see a different Eagles team.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
It was OK when you got wins over the Jets' backups and the Giants' and Washington's third-string QBs and bragged all week, right? Cowboys won 41-21 over your starters, remember? Nah, didn’t think so.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
An embarrassing game! The Eagles should have played their starters. No one was capable of covering Dallas. Hope it's a better wild-card game.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Well, that was ugly. What won't be noticed by the casual observer is Dallas played their first team against a bunch of second- and third-string Eagles. They did their best and played with heart. Let the starters rest up, and we will see what kind of damage they can do in the playoffs. You just never know.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Well, if you want to set NFL records, Lincoln (Missing Linc) Field is the place and the Eagles are the team. It was truly exasperating watching the Cowboys beat the brakes off the Eagles on their home field.
Injuries or not, it was disgusting watching this team deteriorate from the walking wounded to the COVID-19 corps to heaven help us and, finally, just what the (expletive).
If the Eagles should so happen to limp into the playoffs, they will be one and done having not won any games against teams with a winning record this season.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
The Birds played the 'Boys tough though 28 first-half minutes with what appeared to be a motley crew on both sides of the ball. Funny watching Dallas celebrate in the second half as they pulled away from our second-string crew.
Jones and his Jersey buddy Christie surely did the town tonight after this “big” win. Watch out, Pat’s Steaks!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Only plus is that we ran well against Dallas' defensive line. Bring on Tampa.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Regardless of the score in a mostly meaningless game, the Eagles did well, rested their starters and developed strength in their second-string team that gave the Cowboys a game (for most of three quarters).
The Cowboys by keeping their starters in till the fourth quarter and running up the score confirmed what every other team already knew: They're a classless organization and are universally hated throughout the league.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
