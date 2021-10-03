Readers react to Eagles' 42-30 oss to Chiefs

Penalties, penalties, penalties. I didn’t expect the Eagles to win this game today, but I had hope during the game that they had a chance for an upset win. If it wasn’t for the touchdowns taken away for penalties and droped passes in the end zone, we could have won this one. There was a big improvement from last week against Dallas, and K.C. is a better team than Dallas. That’s all considering K.C. was desperate after losing its last two games. Win or lose, I’m only disappointed at the excessive penalties. I think if we play as good as we did today, maybe we can win the division.

Better performance all around, I’d say. Except: Coach, the crowd was telling you something! RUN THE BALL! Miles agreed. The spike he did on the sideline, I believe, was to show you he heard the fans. Did you? Except: Penalties are still costing us at inopportune times. Clean it up! Fines might get some attentions. Except: I hope that our young receivers will learn to stay off the sideline and inbounds. Two illegal touching penalties? In all my years playing and watching the game, I don’t know I’ve seen that penalty called twice except by us in the last two home games. And EXCEPT: K.C., five trips to the red zone and five touchdowns. Us, six trips, three TDs and 3 FGs. Not good enough!