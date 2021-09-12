 Skip to main content
Readers react to Eagles' 32-6 win over Falcons in season opener
top story

Readers react to Eagles' 32-6 win over Falcons in season opener

Eagles React photo for B4 for Monday, Sept. 13

A Philadelphia Eagles fan cheers during the first half of the team's season-opening win at Atlanta on Sunday.

 John Bazemore, Associated Press

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 32-6 season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons.

I liked what I saw, minus the penalties. True, it was the Falcons, who are rebuilding with a new coach, but they were picked by three points.

Hurts looked really good, and the offense moved the ball with the run and pass. The defense looked bad to start but made the adjustments after the first two drives.

Still need to see them play a good team. Nick Sirianni won the coaching battle. 

Butch Sill

Absecon

After a sloppy start , the Eagles settled down and played their game . Hurts read the defense like a longtime pro. Plus, while working out some kinks, Miles Sanders and the offensive line looked great.

Same with the slow start of the defense. And special teams played well also. With Nick Sirianni and his staff, this could become an interesting season. Does anybody remember Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz and Carson Wentz after today ?

Jack Verseput

Linwood

What a joy it was to see another team's quarterback sacked more than Philadelphia's. With the exception of the penalties, this game was an exciting start to what I hope is a successful season. Go, Eagles!

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

Now I hope the Philly media will shut up about Hurts. Defensive line played superb with no blitzes for the game.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

The Eagles looked pretty good today in all facets of the game today. The one glaring deficiency was the number of penalties.

You have to be pleased with the game Sirianni called and the play of Hurts. Clearly, they have improved their wide receiver issues, and the running game was solid. Even the rookie punter had a great game. I will remain cautiously optimistic.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

An accurate QB who can run, a healthy offensive line, talented receivers and a hungry defensive line added up to a second-half feast today! Nice start for our young coaching staff! Should be a positive week for local sports radio callers!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

Entire team played a great game.

Most impressive was the play of the offensive and defensive lines. Good play-calling. Hurts made an outstanding show in his first year as starting QB . Eagles fans needed that win. Looks like the Eagles will have a better year than the sportswriters have been predicting.

Sonny McCullough

Atlantic City

I was seriously impressed with this team. I loved the enthusiasm of our coach!

I thought the running game was solid, and the defense got better as the game went on, especially the play of Brandon Graham. My only criticism is too many penalties, but hopefully that will be corrected soon.

Patricia Duran

Linwood

An A+++ for Coach Siriani and the offense, defense and special teams. You couldn't have asked for a better start for the team, especially the QB and #1 pick.

Ken Kryszczun

Galloway Township

A storybook start to a new era of Eagles football. A total team victory with great coaching and player execution in all phases of the game.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Well, that was fun. A complete team game from the Eagles. All three facets played well, and they were prepared and well-coached.

Jalen Hurts looked really good. The young receivers played well, and the defense was solid.

I know it’s early, but a great first impression for Nick Sirianni.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

