Readers react to Eagles' 32-6 win over Falcons in season opener

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 32-6 season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons.

I liked what I saw, minus the penalties. True, it was the Falcons, who are rebuilding with a new coach, but they were picked by three points.

Hurts looked really good, and the offense moved the ball with the run and pass. The defense looked bad to start but made the adjustments after the first two drives.

Still need to see them play a good team. Nick Sirianni won the coaching battle.

Butch Sill

Absecon

After a sloppy start , the Eagles settled down and played their game . Hurts read the defense like a longtime pro. Plus, while working out some kinks, Miles Sanders and the offensive line looked great.

Same with the slow start of the defense. And special teams played well also. With Nick Sirianni and his staff, this could become an interesting season. Does anybody remember Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz and Carson Wentz after today ?

Jack Verseput

Linwood