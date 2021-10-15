Readers react to Eagles' 28-22 loss to Buccaneers on TNF

Readers react Thursday night and Friday morning to the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.
No pressure whatsoever on Brady always spells disaster. They won't blitz for fear of getting beat. They are getting beat anyway. What's to lose? Five straight three-and-outs will not get the job done, especially against a depleted Bucs defense.
Rev Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
It would not surprise me if both Troy Aikman and Joe Buck dress up as Tom Brady for Halloween. Their man crush for No. 12 was painful to listen to tonight.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
This embarrassing, painful season is brought to you courtesy of Howie Roseman.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
What can you say about a game when you get totally outplayed and out-coached in all aspects of the game. Brady methodically picked apart the Eagles all night with little or no resistance. The highlight was watching Hurts play with heart, and Sanders running the ball successfully.
Pat Duran
Linwood
It was really ugly, but the Birds made it a game. I was ready to go to bed when the momentum changed. But, too little to late. Did I really think that Brady would loose this game?
Butch Sill
Absecon
A better game. Not as many penalties. Was closer than I thought it would be. Need to play the whole game.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
If not for Tampa Bay penalizing the Eagles into two touchdowns, this game could easily have been a blowout.
Jalen Hurts is doing far too much running, and both the offense and defense delivered sub-par performances. This score is in no way an indication of the truly poor performance of the Eagles.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
Your defense looked like the Steel Curtain against Sam Darnold. So what happened? The booing was sweet music to my ears. For excitement, I’ll stick with my Chargers.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville.
Memo to Jeffrey Laurie:
Hire a new GM before the draft ...
Hire a new coaching staff with experience ...
Contact the NFL about the poor calls ...
Prove you want to have a winning team, not a below average team, as there are no moral wins in the NFL!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Sirianni stinks. His play calling is stupid. The RPO has to go. His big plays were DPI. His D coordinator is over matched. Fire Howie.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
As it turns out, talk isn’t cheap. On the contrary, it couldn’t have been more costly. The refs ruled that jaws can move, but jaws can’t. Players must carry on, not carry on. One slip of the tongue was all it took for the game to slip away. Lesson learned: Timing — no, make that miming — is everything. Who knew that Eagles were expected to double as Mummers?
The obtuse officials took so long to overturn Epps’ pick (robbing me of an opportunity to dub it a “intercEppsion”) — spending more time in the booth than torpid toll takers — that everyone waiting aged … except timeless Tom Brady (even Rod Stewart isn’t that “Forever Young").
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
What began to look like a blowout, turned into a game after all, with Hurts and Sanders running the ball down the stretch. A dumb taunting call by Avery helped seal our fate on Brady’s last drive. My takeaways: Hurts looked lost at times, Sirianni should hire an offensive coordinator, and the league should ban that officiating crew for good.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
I believe Miles Sanders received a handoff two consecutive plays in a row. I immediately looked up to see if the sky was falling or if pigs were flying.
Max Goldstein
Somers Point
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
