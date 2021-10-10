Readers react to Eagles' 21-18 win over the Panthers

I know a win is a win, but God that was awful. Trying to run the clock out and Miles Sanders runs out of bounds TWICE.

On a positive note, the defense forced turnovers and got to the QB. I still think the defense is poor as is the defensive coach, but today they got it done.

Let’s not kid ourselves though. The Eagles are a bad team and are extremely poorly coached.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

Wow what an exciting game!

A slow start, but we'll take the win. The three turnovers were great, and there weren't as many penalties as other games. We have a short week this week. We will have to show up for the whole game against Tampa Bay. A 2-3 record sounds better.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood