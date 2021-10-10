Readers react to Eagles' 21-18 win over the Panthers

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.
This team has so many broken parts to describe. The defense and special teams were the only bright side today. The coaching staff looks confused with too many RPOs and about 20 rushes, along with too many flags, dropped passes, sacks and that safety. But that end of the game excitement made me forget about all the Eagles' short comings! Whew, my blood pressure and heart rate!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
If I was Hurts, not sure I’d do the Superman pose if it took me 18 completions to get to 100 yards, just sayin'. Darnold is BAD. Might see better from Brady on Thursday night.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Can you believe it? I can’t! I spent the whole game complaining, and they never give up and came back to win a game that I didn’t think possible. You go Eagles!
Butch Sill
Absecon
Big play Slay lived up to his name.
Rev Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Someone bet $500,000 on the Eagles to beat the highly favored Panthers. What did he know we didn't? I still think this league is on the up-and-up!
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Well, I keep saying it: Hurts is NOT a starter but got lucky today. The only good starter they have is Gardner Minshew. Will they ever go to the veteran or stick with a mediocre back up? And, their offensive line stinks. And, they still don't blitz on defense and play zone always, and it's killing them. The coaches have very little experience, and it shows.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Somebody woke up! After a first half of the usual mistakes, the Birds decided to do something right. A couple boneheaded plays by Sanders almost cost the game.
Penalties and lousy play calling again, but the D came through and bailed out the coach. It looks like somebody is learning.
Short week coming to prepare for Tampa. Fly, Eagles, fly!
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
A shocking ending to a poorly played game by the Eagles. This certainly shows that patience is needed when watching this young team. I am encouraged by a few aspects this week. I feel that the special teams and defensive units showed improvement over last week. I also liked the calls to run the game more. Committing fewer penalties in crucial situations will also help this young team.
Pat Duran
Linwood
What a game! Congrats to the defense, offense, special teams, coaches and the fans that traveled to Carolina! I know there were plenty of mistakes, but I feel like we won the Super Bowl!!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
It was a painful game to watch, but I’ll take that lucky W.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Well that was different. The Eagles played a putrid game for three quarters and somehow came away with a win. They were so horribly coached on offense especially, and it was as bad of football as I’ve ever seen. Nick Sirianni’s play calling was and is really bad. He never runs, and he threw screen after screen after screen that never worked.
I know a win is a win, but God that was awful. Trying to run the clock out and Miles Sanders runs out of bounds TWICE.
On a positive note, the defense forced turnovers and got to the QB. I still think the defense is poor as is the defensive coach, but today they got it done.
Let’s not kid ourselves though. The Eagles are a bad team and are extremely poorly coached.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Wow what an exciting game!
A slow start, but we'll take the win. The three turnovers were great, and there weren't as many penalties as other games. We have a short week this week. We will have to show up for the whole game against Tampa Bay. A 2-3 record sounds better.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
I hope everyone is talking defense. After giving up 83 points the last 2 games, interceptions paved the way to a much needed comeback win. With the Bucs on the horizon, the question will be if the D can keep Brady and Co. under wraps to give the offense a chance to be next week's highlight. Someone needs to teach Sanders the ABCs of staying inbounds to run out the clock.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
This certainly wasn’t a perfect game, but a win is a win. The first half was miserable. The defense was on the field for most of the time. As usual the Eagles don’t seem to know how to play a full game.
The three interceptions were one of the highlights. It took Hurts three quarters to throw a good pass and to start running himself. The blocked punt was something to see and all this lead to a touchdown. Cox and Hargrave played very well as usual. Enjoy the win Eagles fans, because next week we have the pleasure of Tampa Bay and Mr. Brady.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Credit the defense for an improved performance today, but the offensive play calling and execution was poor for most of the game, and relying on the first blocked punt since 2017 is not a long-term winning game plan.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
I have never stopped watching the Eagles when they were playing bad but after the first half I had the remote in my hand with my finger on the power button.
Luckily I stuck it out and saw the great comeback. Carolina fans must be sick to lose this game.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
These games give me heartburn! But it was a great game, the team, both sides of the ball, FINALLY got it all together! Whatever made everything click today should be bottled so we can open a can of whoop -#$& against Tom Brady on Thursday night!
You CAN do this, GO GREEN!
Eileen Reichenbach
Sweetwater
Gotta love the NFL, from horrendous to stupendous. The Eagles played beyond terrible for almost three quarters only to rise up with the first blocked punt in four years and three interceptions leaning on Jalen Hurts legs to finish the job. Defense was a life saver today. Imagine more magic on Thursday night. Miracles do happen.
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township
Do call it a comeback in Charlotte, where the Eagles are kings off a royal rally in the Queen City (a Raleigh rally has a better ring to it, but alas, it’s only home to the hockey club).
Hurts’ Cam Superman celebration in full display of the Carolina crowd was either a timely tribute or a terrific taunt.
He might not be the Man of Steel, but he had nerves of them on the game-winning score, by traveling faster than a speeding bullet into the end zone, while showing off his strength shaking a defender on the two-point conversion.
Meanwhile, the sneaky secondary were the Men of Steal, almost literally snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. The four corners were sharper than my coffee table’s. They went pig(skin) picking on their southern sojourn.
“Big Play” Slay actually had reason to bray. He mimed rocking the baby on his second swipe; now we submit he shush on social media.
One lingering Queztion: Why isn’t Watkins seeing more snaps?
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
