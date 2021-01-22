Readers react, positively and negatively, to Eagles' hiring of Nick Sirianni

Readers react via email Friday to the Philadelphia Eagles' hiring of Nick Sirianni as their head coach.

First of all, as an Eagles fan dating back to Shibe Park games in the early '50s, I wish him all and nothing but success. As a non-Pederson guy, I was ready to see anyone else sailing the ship.

Duce Staley would have been a good choice. So, we get a connection to Frank Reich, the true architect of our Super Bowl, and maybe we will be crowning a new St. Nick in a few years. That won’t “Hurts," will it?

Good luck, coach Sirianni! Go, Eagles!

Jerry Lombard

Ocean City

Did the Eagles hire a new coach or a new puppet? I think a fresh face and voice from the outside is the right approach. However, if Roseman and Lurie continue to have too much sway in personnel decisions and draft picks and influence in choosing this guy's assistant coaches, then it’s business as usual at the Novacare, which does not bode well for the future of this franchise.

Paul Hahn

Northfield

