Readers react, are pleased with effort but not outcome of Eagles game
READERS REACT

Readers react, are pleased with effort but not outcome of Eagles game

Chargers Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles fans watch action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Readers react Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

So we will run, run, run till my daddy takes my T-Bird away. Sorry, wrong song, but you get the idea. Gotta get the defense from playing soft, and we win.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

The Eagles played well but could have won with Minshew (the pro QB), but our inexperienced coach will stick with the mediocre backup the rest of the season.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

Thankfully my Chargers took their record against the Iggles to 8-4 since I became a fan in 1977 as a junior in high school. Much respect to the Iggles for a great game, though. See you in California in 2025.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

Why do teams run the football on the Eagles with their toast secondary. Is Izel Jenkins coaching the secondary? Jalen Hurts is going to be a great backup QB but not a starter, maybe a running back. Play this season for the low draft picks!

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Being an Oregon Ducks fan, it was weird to cheer against Herbert. I had the opportunity to see him play in Eugene. All I can say is, this was a fun game to watch. I was proud that the Eagles held their own against a quality team. Our coach seems to be listening and learning from his critics. The running game was a big part of this game. But again, I have to wonder, why was Howard on the practice squad? Hurts does need to improve his passing game, but this kid plays with his whole heart!

Pat Duran

Linwood

I really liked the effort the Eagles put on the field today. I had this game as a loss in the beginning of the year, because of the Chargers quarterback. It turned out to be that way. But, it was a close game that could have gone either way. Give our team credit. They fought to the end.

Butch Sill

Absecon

This game highlighted some of the Eagles' current offensive strengths and then exposed where they are still vulnerable on defense. Some great defensive stands early but not later in the game. Glad to see them stick with the run. Hurts looked good today, as well. A tough loss, but at least they were competitive.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

This was just plain disheartening that the Eagles lost this game. Has Jalen Hurts lost his arm?

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

There was quite a bit of good play, but I still am having trouble with some of the coaching decisions on offense and defense. The defense looked gassed in the fourth quarter, and how long before Jalen Hurts gets injured with all these RPOs and him trying to be the primary running back? Going 0-4 at home is not acceptable.

Jack Verseput

Linwood

A tough loss! The defense could not hold up with the game on the line. Eagles' special teams needs improvement.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

A good game. A good fight to the end. Good job by Howard, Smith and Hurts. We need better coverage on defense. Excellent work not letting the Chargers past the goal line on fourth down and goal twice! Let's hope we're ready for the Broncos next week.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Does anyone have Brian Dawkins' phone number?

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

A win was there for the taking, but the D wasn't up to the job. The usual vanilla crap. There are no moral victories in the NFL. After the disastrous first two offensive series, Sirianni went back to the run, and it worked. Too bad the D went back to sleep.

Brian Vigue

Pleasantville

Ironically, on the day we set back the clocks, the Eagles suffered a setback and were beaten by the clock. Again, to the amazement of all, the Birds ran, then agonizingly ran out of time, to sink to 0-4 at the Linc, which is a home failed advantage. Like me — 5-foot-6 sporting sneakers — straining for the storeroom second shelf sans step stool, the squad came up slightly short. I feel sick to my stomach, as if I ate all of the leftover Halloween candy (which, for the record, I didn't, since the sweets were on said shelf out of reach) . Still, my intestines are twisted like Twizzlers after this gut-wrenching game. Protip: A trick-or-treat bag, when empty, can function as a barf bag.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

