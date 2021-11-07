Readers react, are pleased with effort but not outcome of Eagles game

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Being an Oregon Ducks fan, it was weird to cheer against Herbert. I had the opportunity to see him play in Eugene. All I can say is, this was a fun game to watch. I was proud that the Eagles held their own against a quality team. Our coach seems to be listening and learning from his critics. The running game was a big part of this game. But again, I have to wonder, why was Howard on the practice squad? Hurts does need to improve his passing game, but this kid plays with his whole heart!

Pat Duran

Linwood

I really liked the effort the Eagles put on the field today. I had this game as a loss in the beginning of the year, because of the Chargers quarterback. It turned out to be that way. But, it was a close game that could have gone either way. Give our team credit. They fought to the end.

Butch Sill

Absecon