Readers pleased with Eagles' 4-0 start

Jaguars Eagles Football

Fans hold up a sign thanking former Philadelphia Eagles and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson before Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field.

 Rich Schultz, Associated Press

Press readers react, via email, to the Philadelphia Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Happy to see Coach Pederson back in Philly and even happier to see his Jags still playing self-destructive football.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

After a disastrous start, the Eagles overcame injuries and the weather to put together another great game. The defense forced multiple turnovers, and then the offense capitalized. Finally scoring in the second half was crucial. Credit to the offensive line for getting the running game going and Sanders with over 100 yards. Siriani and staff deserve accolades as well.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

No Mailata, no Maddox, no Slay early and no Seumalo later. No problem! Disbelievers are banned from the Linc for the rest of October. Game ball to Miles Sanders.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

The statistics for this game show that Philadelphia out-performed Jacksonville in every aspect of the game. After the first quarter hiccup, the Eagles regrouped and came out to play a complete game. Game balls for the entire team.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

Sanders will finally get the respect he deserves. Great job defense.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

This was a battle in the trenches. Mud, rain, wind, injuries, turnovers, with dropped passes and miscues. Game ball to Miles Sanders and the offensive line. Defense had a stellar performance. Give them a game ball also. This is a big win! Fly Eagles Fly. Next up are the Cards. One game at a time. Let’s get better!

Robert Matthews

Rio Grande

This week the game ball goes to Sanders! Injuries definitely hurt the Eagles with Maddox, Slay, Mailata and Seumalo missing time. I don’t agree with taking points off the board, but an injured Elliott made the field goal again. Beating their old coach was just the perfect ending to a game played in the middle of a nor’easter!

Pat Duran

Linwood

Weather had a terrible impact on this game. Slow start by the offense. The defense carried the team making Lawrence struggle. Sanders shined, and 4-0 has a nice ring to it!

Jack Verseput

Linwood

A rocky start at 14-0, but we won 29-21. It's the first time being 4-0 since 2004! Hurts was again outstanding! The defense is again responsible for the five turnovers from Jacksonville. We need to score in the third and fourth quarters.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Excellent win over a highly improved team under miserable conditions. The defense won this game with critical turnovers. The offense did a great job killing the clock in the fourth quarter. Next week an old division rival who historically played them tough.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Good win. They finally scored points in the second half and they should give the ball to the defense causing all the turnovers. Sanders should also get the ball. After the first quarter I would not have given two cents for this game. But they made a great turnaround. Lets see if they can continue next week against the Cardinals.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

This game was the best Eagles win so far this season. What a total team effort! It didn't look promising when we were down 14 points, but the coaches did a great job in changing the game plan based on conditions on the field. This team did not give up and when players went down, their replacements did a great job in their spot.

Next week the Eagles will be facing Zach Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals. I believe they will win and remain undefeated. Trust this process. It's a good one!

Pam Burnell

Seaville

What a great game! Miles Sanders' running was spectacular. The defense once again did a great job. Injuries are a concern, but we are now 4-0.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

Well the Birds are 4-0. It's awesome they played a better defensive team today and did well. The D still needs to get tight. They were sloppy. Still not sold on Hurts as a starter.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

A big win at home on a sloppy field. A career day for Miles Sanders. Each offensive lineman deserves a game ball. I did not like to see the Eagles go down 14-0, but they did show they could still take command of the game. Onto Arizona with the last undefeated record and first place in the NFC East.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

The professional sports history of Philadelphia wouldn't be "special" without Coach Pederson. The only Doug as dear to me is a 90s Nickelodeon cartoon character. Andy Reid brought the Birds to the border, but it was his protege, Pederson, who carried them over the threshold into title town. His reign has come to a close, but more than his return, the rain was the story on a stormy Sunday, which was as relentless as the Eagles offense, who flooded the scoreboard with 29 straight points.

Unlike the Jaguars, the Eagles are in good hands with their quarterback — and let's not forget who had the courage to start Hurts initially. Trevor Lawrence looked wet behind the ears — and it was only partially due to precipitation. He couldn't hold a grudge, much less a football (but I can, after his alma mater defeated mine in double-overtime two weeks ago). While Trevor was suffering from tremors, the Eagles shook off their slow start with a second quarter stronger than the wind that sent Jake Elliot's extra point astray, pouring on the points. The conditions were slick and the slicker signal-caller succeeded. Even when he's dry, Hurst has drip.

Soak in the win, Eagles enthusiasts. In terms of positive press for the lone undefeated team in the league, I want to see in the media what the fans in the stands felt: oversaturation. Is it too (mon)soon for the Philly faithful to be fantasizing about a second Super Bowl?

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

