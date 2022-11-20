Readers not thrilled with the Eagles' poor effort in win over Colts

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Penalties, miscues and poor play calling (the third-and-short handoff) led to a miserable near tanking of this game. The defense kept this game close as the offense finally sputtered into the lead. If there was ever a BMI (Barely Made It) game, this was it.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

I have to say this reminds me of typical Eagles football from just a couple years ago. A sloppy and ineffective offense. Costly penalties. A porous defense. Turnovers. They were fortunate to win ugly in this game.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

I refuse to continue to watch this self destruction. Whether they win this game, the Eagles stink!

Kenneth B. Moore

Mays Landing

What was written last week could be written the exact same way this week! Is this the same team that started the season 8-0? Penalties ruined their drives in the first half. Kelce and Mailata, you should know better! We no longer rush the passer, and why was Pittman so open most of the game? Gannon no longer impresses me with his defensive game plan. Hurts is a warrior but needs help. A.J. Brown's untimely fumbles are disappointing! This seems to be a different team than we had become used to seeing.

Patricia Duran

Linwood

They are lucky to win their third straight poor game. The opposing teams have figured out how to stop the Eagles' ineffective offense. Second week in a row the offense has blown drives that could have won the game. The offense is helping them out with drive-killing penalties, turnovers, poor play selection and an ineffective running game. The way they're playing they'll be lucky to win four more games and even make the playoffs.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes from the best center in the league and three penalties in a row to stop drives. Same as last week in our first loss. Our offensive line, said to be the best in the game, is not playing like it. If we don’t straighten things out, forget playoffs. It saddens me to say so! Even though we came back to win.

Butch Sill

Absecon

They're 9-1. Good job, Hurts and Watkins. They were ehind most of the game. Bad penalties. No defense. Hope we do better against Green Bay next week. Happy Thanksgiving!

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Well, what a pathetic win. Why are the Eagles so flat the last two games?

Bob Donnell

Lower Township

Three quarters of feeding us cranberry sauce followed by one quarter of turkey, gravy and grandma's homemade stuffing lead to an unimpressive but satisfying Eagles win.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Hurts building a legacy with his arm, legs and brain. A legitimate MVP candidate!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

What a game! Jalen Hurts is the real deal, and yes, we really miss Dallas Goedert. The defense was really helped by our two former Pro Bowl defensive linemen. Good teams find a way to win, and the Eagles are a good team.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

It’s OK when the facemask non-call goes your way huh? Anybody that says this is a Super Bowl team is off their rocker. There are teams playing with five Pro Bowlers out, and you’re crying about your tight end being hurt?

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

What has happened to the offense? The defense won this one. Happy Thanksgiving!

Rev Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

Well, it wasn't pretty but the Eagles won. Coming back from 10 points down is big and shows what a team is made of. But, there still areas that still need to be addressed.

Hurts did well to win the game, but his audible calling wasn't the best.

He ran way too much in this game, and why isn't he giving the ball to his running backs? Not exactly sure what is happening to our pass defense. This is the second game where they played off the receivers. And the penalties are still an issue.

Next week Mr. Rodgers and the Packers visit our neighborhood. Lets hope the Eagles work on the audible plays and coverage on the pass defense

Pam Burnell

Seaville

This was as ugly a win as you could get. The defense again was on a leave of absence. It took three quarters and four minutes into the fourth quarter to get to Ryan. Come on Gannon, turn them loose. Even the offensive line had a big problem with the Colts. Hurts did the best he could. Where is the team that played the first eight games of the season? You have six tough ones coming up. Get it together.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

A win on the road is always a good thing. Especially a nailbiter in the final minutes. A particularly sloppy game in which the coaching staff has a lot to clean up. The Eagles did not quit in this come-from-behind victory.

Tom Alvord

Seaville