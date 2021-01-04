Readers not happy with Pederson in Eagles' season-ending debacle

Readers react Sunday night to the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team in the season finale.

It was bad enough that the Eagles had so many players who couldn't make the lineup today, but for Doug Pederson to lay his team down and allow Washington to walk over them is unconscionable. His decision was an insult to those players who, in spite of this game being their last, always give it their best.

In the end, Washington may have won the game. But they should have WON it, not had it handed to them. Of the many changes needed for next year, coaching should be the first.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

Mercifully, that is the end of a miserable and unprecedented season. Who could have predicted what transpired with empty stadiums, insurmountable injuries and an undecided QB quandary, just to name a few of the issues?

Eagles fans can only hope this team uses its draft pick wisely. I am not hopeful considering their recent history.

I am happy for Brandon Graham.

Stay safe, all. See you in September.