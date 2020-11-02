Readers not happy with Carson Wentz's play after Eagles' win over Dallas

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles'23-9 victory over Dallas on Sunday night.

I’m writing this at halftime, and nothing that happens in the second half can change what I’m about to say.

The Eagles are so incredibly bad in every aspect. Their coaching is horrid. Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl, and I can confidently say he needs to be fired. His offense has no creativity, and his in game decisions are awful. Jim Schwartz is playing a QB who shouldn’t be in the league and he plays soft and doesn’t try to create turnovers.

Now to Wentz. I’ve never seen a QB in his fifth season play with less awareness. He makes decisions a high school QB wouldn’t make. If there’s a way to move on from him, they need to try. The Eagles may find a way to beat this awful Cowboys team or maybe not, but it doesn’t matter. They stink so bad and are a complete embarrassment.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

If any other Eagles fans are excited about this, win shame on you! We are not going anywhere with Cars-UHM Wentz & Dopey Doug!

Pete Mussa