Readers not happy with Carson Wentz's play after Eagles' win over Dallas

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles'23-9 victory over Dallas on Sunday night.
I’m writing this at halftime, and nothing that happens in the second half can change what I’m about to say.
The Eagles are so incredibly bad in every aspect. Their coaching is horrid. Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl, and I can confidently say he needs to be fired. His offense has no creativity, and his in game decisions are awful. Jim Schwartz is playing a QB who shouldn’t be in the league and he plays soft and doesn’t try to create turnovers.
Now to Wentz. I’ve never seen a QB in his fifth season play with less awareness. He makes decisions a high school QB wouldn’t make. If there’s a way to move on from him, they need to try. The Eagles may find a way to beat this awful Cowboys team or maybe not, but it doesn’t matter. They stink so bad and are a complete embarrassment.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
If any other Eagles fans are excited about this, win shame on you! We are not going anywhere with Cars-UHM Wentz & Dopey Doug!
Pete Mussa
Northfield
A scary game. The Cowboys played with their third-string quarterback, but we will take the win. Too many fumbles and interceptions. Good job, Reagor, Curry, Fulgham and McLeod. Enjoy the bye week.
Mike Ridgway
Lindwood
This was a game that was hard to watch. Wentz is playing more like a rookie than a five-year veteran: poor decisions and hanging onto the ball too long. A poor run defense and a rookie quarterback that we made look like a pro. Hey, we could still win the division and host a home game in the playoffs!
Patricia Duran
Linwood
This game exposed all the weaknesses of two really bad football teams! The Eagles' offense really misses Frank Reich! The play-calling is horrendous, even with a depleted offensive line. A win is a win, but this game leads to a lot more questions than answers.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Though our record says we are in first place, the way the Eagles played tonight tells me
it's still not time to break out the "We're #1" foam finger.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Wow, we won the who-stinks-worse game!
The only thing negative I will say is Carson needs to go while he has an ounce of trade value! OK, I lied ... Cris Collinsworth sucks.
Bright spot: The Eagles can win the division at 4-11-1 . Oh, by the way, Jason Peters should drive Carson out of town!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
This Eagles team continues a season of frustration and mediocre play. The defense had to bail out the offense against a third-string rookie QB making his first start.
Wentz's play reverts to erratic again. I will take any win against Dallas, but this was very sloppy and closer than it should have been.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Well, the Eagles won. Luckily, against the worst team in the NFL.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Of course, the Eagles should have won this game facing Dallas' third-string quarterback.
In spite of the score, this game was a comedy of errors, resulting in the winner taking better advantage of errors than the loser.
Early in the game, the equalizer for the Cowboys seemed to be the coaching for their innovative plays. However, they just couldn't get the ball into the end zone even with their quarterback spending less time making turnovers than Carson Wentz.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
If we played any other team, we would have lost. We also have a Wentz problem. He needs to stop trying to do everything and just take what the defense gives him. His turnovers are killing us.
Even with all our problems, like they say, “A win is a win.”.
Patrick Richardson
Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
A huge win defending our home field over our division rivals . A great job by the defense holding Dallas to nine points. Huge call by Coach Schwartz with 5 minutes left sending an a blitz to seal the victory. Get healthy with the bye week and keep on one week at a time.
Tom Alvord
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Beating the Cowboys normally calls for a celebration. Despite leading the division, watching the Birds' offense led by Wentz tonight I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry or consider seeing a therapist. I expect Doug may feel the same way.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Well, what an embarrassment that game was. That epitomized how bad this division is. Nobody in this division should be allowed in the playoffs. Carson Wentz in his fifth season is regressing instead of blossoming into the franchise QB he’s supposed to be and getting paid to be.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cowboys Eagles Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.