Readers hot, concerned after Eagles lose 2nd in row

Readers react via email Sunday to the Eagles' 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles miss Lane Johnson. The game plan — where was it and what was it? There are no further words fit for print.

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township

This was a total team loss by both sides of the ball. The first quarter, we had the ball for three plays. They played keep away, and we couldn’t do anything to stop it.

We can’t win without Hurts, and the team knows it. If we can’t beat the Saints at home going for top seed, what are we going to do in the playoffs? If Hurts was able, he should have played and not run the ball. It was sickening!

Butch Sill

Absecon

Where were the Eagles in the first half? If they played all four quarters, they may have won it. Too many penalties. Good job, Elliott, Brown. Hope we play better against the Giants.

Happy new year.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

The Saints went marching through the Birds' defense early while our guys made “three and out” their first-half offense! A hungry defense kept us close, but that Pick-6 was a killer! Bad QB and line play plus poor coaching cost us big time today! Hurts must play against the Giants as Gardner is no Jalen!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

If this defense throttled your “great” offensive line, you better stay away from the 49ers. Cowboys hung 40 on you, and Minshew Mania is dead. Your team is finding out about injuries now, but aren’t there four other “great” offensive lineman besides Lane? Home field advantage? Happy new year!

Frank Murphine III

Millville

It is incomprehensible that this team seems to play its worse games at home! Last week, the Eagles were in a Titanic struggle in Dallas with the Cowboys. This week, against the Saints, a team with a losing record who Philadelphia should have known would be fighting for their playoff lives, they turn into the Rockettes with 1,2,3, kick, 1,2,3, kick.

We all know why Jalen Hurts isn't playing, but did the rest of the team decide to take the game off, too? This entire game was a gargantuan display of profound nothing on the part of Philadelphia, which blew an opportunity to clinch the division. And if they do, their football history homework will see that this type of play is not characteristic of champions.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

What a disgraceful performance by the Eagles. Minshew is a horrible backup. He should be released along with that total idiot defensive coordinator, Gannon. Siranni's play-calling is the worst in the NFL.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

The injury bug has hit the Eagles at the worst possible time. Losing Sweat is huge, and, of course, Maddox and Johnson. Hurts has no choice but to play next week if they want to win the division and lock down the number one seed. It’s very frustrating to see penalties that show a lack of discipline from the players and the coaches. The offense was not able to maintain any offense, and Minshew showed why he is a backup. This was a very disappointing performance by the entire team and coaches.

Patricia Duran

Linwood

This is concerning. Not sure what the game plan was coming into this game, but it sure wasn’t to win. I think the Washington Commanders exposed a weakness in this team when they handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. And the way that the team has responded in the past four weeks since that loss is totally out of character of how this season had been going.

Not sure what is going on, but they need to fix it before next week or they are a one-and-done in the playoffs.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

The Birds were not prepared. Horrible coaching.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

We need Jalen Hurts! This game was totally lost by the offense. He was embarrassing! The only good news from this game is that Hurts will be available next week. The defense was spectacular. What a shame to waste this great performance!

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

This team is regressing when it should be gearing up for a deep playoff run. Injuries aside, the secondary has holes, the offensive line allowed far too much pressure on the QB, and the D-line got pushed around the whole game. The coaching staff and play-calling are not immune from criticism as this was a terrible game plan.

Paul Hahn

Northfield

What can I say? Pissed, disappointed, sad, same old, same old!

Eileen Reichenbach

Sweetwater

Auld Lang Sigh. Worse than a bad beginning, this was a false start to the new year for the Eagles. The offensive line kept jumping like a caffeinated cricket.

I’d tell the team to turn over a new leaf, but I can’t take another turnover (my stomach is still turning over, and it’s from pain, not Champagne). It was a new form of hangover: The Eagles kept hanging around, and then it was over (and I ached afterward).

I’m sweating the forthcoming injury report on Josh Sweat. Speaking of necks, the Vikings are breathing down the Birds’.

This contest showed why Gard(e)ners don’t work in the winter. I suspect coach Sirianni’s resolution will be to start Jalen Hurts every game in 2023.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

