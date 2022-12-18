Readers hope Eagles are ready for Dallas on Christmas Eve

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

I was worried about this game with Fields getting better each game and the Bears playing their Super Bowl against the best team in the NFL. We had three turnovers, and Hurts was not his best. He missed open receivers. It was easy to look past the Bears to next week. But good teams win these types of game and we did and are 13-1.

Butch Sill

Absecon

Almost lost a trap game. Bring on the 'Boys. Merry Christmas.

Rev Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

Chicago gave Philadelphia an exciting game right to the finish! However, Sweat and Hargrave helped the Eagles to have the most sacks in the NFL! Sloppy tackling led to Chicago’s first TD. Again, we seem to get away from the running game. We had an uncharacteristic number of turnovers, which kept the Bears in the game. A missed field goal by Elliott was due to the wind! Game ball should go to AJ Brown for nine catches! This was not an easy win as we played, I believe, the worst game this season. However, we managed to escape with a win and are now 13-1!

Patricia Duran

Linwood

Despite the win I felt this was a poor performance by the Eagles' offense today. Uncharacteristic mistakes by multiple players. The defense and special teams shared in that as well. Hopefully they have it out of their system as the next game is crucial. Happy they got it together and pulled it out.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

Tough win. A lot of sloppy play, and Hurts wasn't sharp in the first half. Good they got a bad game out of their system this week, but the Bears are tough to beat at home. Reddick played a hell of a game. Three-game lead in the division with three games left, they can put the second string in against the evil empire next week, with the division well in hand.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

A lackluster performance today by our Birds. The first 29 minutes of the half were painful and despite win No. 13, it didn’t get much better afterwards. Where was our running game today?

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

It wasn’t pretty but I’ll take that W. Bring on the Cowgboys!

Linda Valente-Rose

Egg Harbor Township

Eagles defense was incredible! The officials helped Chicago’s defense with their no-call interference calls. Jalen Hurts came through with the game on the line. A great tight win!

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

This was a J&J production as Justin Fields and especially Jalen Hurts frequently called their own numbers and once again led their teams in rushing for this game. Even with the three turnovers, the Eagles' defense kept the game under control with six sacks. However, this game was still much closer than it should have been.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

A slow start, but they got going after Hurts got a jump start. Hope we do better against Dallas next week. Good job Hurts and Elliott. Happy holidays!

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

It wasn’t pretty but it’s a win in a game with three turnovers. The play calling was not good and put Jalen Hurts in the position to run and be injured on a play. Next week we will need to have better play calling against Dallas. And they will be coming for us since they managed to lose to Jacksonville. Go Birds!

Pam Burnell

Seaville

Just win baby. The Eagles played their worst game of the year. It was a trap game with Dallas next week, but even though they played badly they got the W.

I love Nick Sirianni, but he had a poor game plan. Six-degree wind chill and they’re throwing the ball all game.

The Eagles pass rush is so good this year, and it’s changed everything. This is a very complete team, and the sky is the limit this year.

Now all I want for Christmas is walking in to Dallas and smacking them around to clinch the division and No. 1 seed.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

So glad the Cowboys decided to embarrass the NFC East by losing to the Jaguars, and not the Eagles losing to Da Bears.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

To rewrite a classic children’s book’s opening couplet: Chicago Bear, Chicago Bear, what do you see?

I see a green eagle looking past me.

Like the rest of us swept up in the spirit of the season, the Eagles were looking ahead to Christmas Eve (admittedly, it’s challenging to live in the present when the prospect of a pile of presents is in the near future), albeit for different reasons.

Sunday was the rare instance this season when viewing Eagles football required a vice grip on a stress ball.

Still, I saw more sacks than at a Santa Claus convention from the d-line and, on Hurts’ first touchdown run, a gap more gigantic than at any mall.

People can continue parsing Parsons’ asinine assessment on a piddly podcast, but Hurts will keep passing and pushing forward (or getting pushed forward on successful sneaks). He won’t engage in a war of words. Instead, he will soldier on, whether at Solider Field or Cowboys Stadium. In the Windy City, it was no gusts, no glory.

Next Saturday’s tangle should be better - and more electric- than me versus the Christmas lights.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

This win was not pretty . But unlike the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles went on the road and beat a below average team. The defense bailed us out in crunch time in the second half. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

Tom Alvord

Seaville