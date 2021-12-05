Readers feeling some Minshew Mania after 33-18 win over Jets

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 33-18 win against the New York Jets.
Keep in mind, fans, we were playing the Jets. However, it was good to see a much better use of several of our more talented players — Goedert, Watkins, Smith and Sanders. The running game was very effective, and a second-string quarterback did a nice job!
Let’s hope our coaches remember to continue this strategy!
Pat Duran
Linwood
Jets QB throws for no touchdowns during the first half all season till they face the Eagles' defense and score three touchdowns in the first half. Definitely something wrong.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Yes, the Eagles won, but I hated how they did it. The passing game was finally clicking and then inexplicably Sirianni decides to run the ball 90% the rest of the game. Way, way, way too conservative, and you can’t win like that long term.
Jonathan Gannon continues to be the worst defensive coordinator in Eagles history. You have a young, inexperienced struggling quarterback, so let’s sit back, play soft zone, rush four and let him complete 80% of this passes.
The Eagles are a mediocre team who are very poorly coached right now, especially on defense, and until that changes nothing very good will happen.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Gardner Minshew kept the Birds in this game with an outstanding first half. The defense was Swiss cheese with holes everywhere in the secondary. The second half was different as we kept the ball all but 1 minute, 10 seconds in the third quarter. That wore down the Jets, and we ran the ball, with Sanders going over 100 yards. I smell a quarterback controversy brewing.
Butch Sill
Absecon
EAST RUTHERFORD — Gardner Minshew stepped into the huddle for Philadelphia, kept things lig…
Is there a Birds QB controversy brewing? Amazing how potent your offense is when you can run consistently coupled with an effective short to mid-range passing attack! We Philly fans know the value of a good backup QB!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Minshew mania! Very impressive second half. The Eagles put on a clinic on how to not let a team make a comeback. Great time of the year to get a bye week to heal bumps and bruises.
Tom Alvord
Seaville
Gardner Minshew II got his chance today and made the best of it. His pass completion rate is strikingly better than Jalen Hurts' rate the past two weeks. He deserves to start again.
Perhaps his effort will breathe some life into this team for a respectable season finish.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
Well, the Eagles finally started a pro QB , and you can clearly see the difference in one game. Gardner Minshew shows his precise passing. Seeing open receivers downfield, and he can clearly run the ball as well. The Birds' defense leaves a lot to be desired. The defensive coordinator should be fired immediately. And Siranni and the rest should be fired at the end of the season. Time for Philly to get a REAL coach.
Bob Donnell
Cold Creek
Finally, a QB controversy between Minshew and Hurts. Slay shows why he is one of the best d-backs in the game! Nice to see Fletcher Cox made the bus ride to the game. Now, just leave Jalen Reagor near the bus stop at the stadium and I will be happy! Jason Kelce, get well soon because Herbig scares me snapping!
Let the argument begin. Everybody's favorite player, the backup QB, has a good game. Reagor still stinks. The D was torched early but made great adjustments. Philly sports-talk radio has a lot to yap about the next two weeks.
Utes get the Rose Bowl, and the Eagles get a win against a former BYU QB. Pretty good weekend!
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
See what happens when you commit to the run and have a QB with some degree of accuracy? This was a nice win with a balanced offensive plan. Minshew looked poised, and Sanders ran well. So now all of us will be debating who plays QB in two weeks. Too bad for some of the earlier wasted opportunities as we would be right on Dallas's heels.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Allow me a Sirianni-sanctioned synonym (he of the flowery speech): Offenses, like flora, flourish best when tended to by a Gardner. This explains how a man who hadn't started in nearly a year almost went the full first half without an incompletion. Minshew manifested the Miracle-Gro at the Meadowlands. He went from being left to die on the vine to divine. Let's not beat around the bush: He was as good as (mari)gold. A pure pocket passer, he's easy to root for (the truth Hurts) and I'm glad(iola) he's on the team. Lest we forget, he was delivered by a Roseman.
Don't stash the 'stache, Sirianni. Hopefully, his time as the Eagles quarterback isn't as short as his denim cutoffs. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to form my facial hair into a Fu Manchu — make that a Fu Minshew (beards are so Santa this season).
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
Finally, a QB controversy between Minshew and Hurts. Slay shows why he is one of the best d-backs in the game! Nice to see Fletcher Cox made the bus ride to the game. Now, just leave Jalen Reagor near the bus stop at the stadium and I will be happy! Jason Kelce, get well soon because Herbig scares me snapping!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
An important win, but not that impressive a first-half defensive effort. I don't feel Hurts is a starting QB, so I would like to see what Minshew could do against a good defense.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Minshew made playing quarterback look easy. Let's hope his performance provided teachable lessons for Jalen Hurts.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
What a great game! A big improvement over last week. Few penalties, good play. A fun game to watch.
We certainly will take the win with our backup quarterback. Injuries are a disaster for any team. Thankfully, we have a bye week to let everyone heal. We need to win rest of the games. Have a great bye week!
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Minshew Mania has begun! The offense played a great game. The defense seemed to take the week off. Special teams needs improvement, and Reagor has to go. Nice win heading into the bye week!
Joe Maloy
North Wildwood
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.