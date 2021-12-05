Readers feeling some Minshew Mania after 33-18 win over Jets

Allow me a Sirianni-sanctioned synonym (he of the flowery speech): Offenses, like flora, flourish best when tended to by a Gardner. This explains how a man who hadn't started in nearly a year almost went the full first half without an incompletion. Minshew manifested the Miracle-Gro at the Meadowlands. He went from being left to die on the vine to divine. Let's not beat around the bush: He was as good as (mari)gold. A pure pocket passer, he's easy to root for (the truth Hurts) and I'm glad(iola) he's on the team. Lest we forget, he was delivered by a Roseman.