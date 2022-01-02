Readers eyeing an Eagles playoff berth

Wildwood Crest

Great win! For the second time this season they spotted Washington 10 points. This time, however, it went down to the wire. The Eagles will take second place and quite possibly a playoff spot. Not bad for the team that every "football expert forecaster" unanimously picked for last place in the NFC East.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Another week, as the Eagles make second-half adjustments on the road to victory. An old fashioned NFC East well-fought win. One more game against those stinking Cowboys.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

Even though the defense saved this victory today, they also made Heinicke look like Payton Manning. Certainly the loss of Sanders was a factor, as well. We will take the win, but it was entirely too close. Should they make the playoffs, they are going to have to show some improvement against much better teams.

Bruce Holcombe