Readers eyeing an Eagles playoff berth

Readers react Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team.
If you are a mediocre quarterback, play the Eagles in any first half, and the Eagles defense will make you look like an all pro. Too many penalties stopping our offensive drives and extending theirs. Happy New Year.
Rev Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
On this, of all weekends, my Eagles insult the football gods and start this game flat and unmotivated. John Madden would be disgusted.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
The Eagles pulled that win out of their hat somehow. I still say we need a starting QB and a new coaching staff.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
A tough fought conference game marred by the Eagles' consistent slow starts. Boston Scott had a banner day! Our defense woke up in the second half, and thank you, McCloed, for that final interception in the end zone.
Pat Duran
Linwood
Played down to a bad opponent and got lucky. But, it was a win nonetheless!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Not an impressive win. The Eagles now have three chances to beat the Cowboys next week — slim, fat and none.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
This was a dog fight. Washington was embarrassing last week, but they came to play today. Heinicke was outstanding in first half. The Eagles defense stepped it up, and Sweat was outstanding with two sacks and many pressures. Never expected this season to be in the playoffs.
Butch Sill
Absecon
What a nail biter! This was a total team effort. Hurts on offense and Sweat on defense deserve special accolades. Playoff hopes are still alive.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Great win! For the second time this season they spotted Washington 10 points. This time, however, it went down to the wire. The Eagles will take second place and quite possibly a playoff spot. Not bad for the team that every "football expert forecaster" unanimously picked for last place in the NFC East.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Another week, as the Eagles make second-half adjustments on the road to victory. An old fashioned NFC East well-fought win. One more game against those stinking Cowboys.
Tom Alvord
Seaville
Even though the defense saved this victory today, they also made Heinicke look like Payton Manning. Certainly the loss of Sanders was a factor, as well. We will take the win, but it was entirely too close. Should they make the playoffs, they are going to have to show some improvement against much better teams.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Same slow start in the first half and too many penalties. Defense finally showed up in third quarter. Great job, Boston Scott with two touchdowns. And, how about McLeod's last-minute interception? Hope they play better against the Cowboys next week.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Oh my, a win’s a win, of course, but we were one flag away from losing to a team we should have dominated all afternoon. Now, two days into 2022 and by midnight we should know if our boys are playoff bound. Good start for a Happy New Year.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
