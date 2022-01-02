 Skip to main content
Readers eyeing an Eagles playoff berth
Readers eyeing an Eagles playoff berth

Eagles Washington Football

Fans are seen in the stands prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

 Mark Tenally

Readers react Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team.

If you are a mediocre quarterback, play the Eagles in any first half, and the Eagles defense will make you look like an all pro. Too many penalties stopping our offensive drives and extending theirs. Happy New Year.

Rev Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

On this, of all weekends, my Eagles insult the football gods and start this game flat and unmotivated. John Madden would be disgusted.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

The Eagles pulled that win out of their hat somehow. I still say we need a starting QB and a new coaching staff.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

A tough fought conference game marred by the Eagles' consistent slow starts. Boston Scott had a banner day! Our defense woke up in the second half, and thank you, McCloed, for that final interception in the end zone.

Pat Duran

Linwood

Played down to a bad opponent and got lucky. But, it was a win nonetheless!

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Not an impressive win. The Eagles now have three chances to beat the Cowboys next week — slim, fat and none.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

This was a dog fight. Washington was embarrassing last week, but they came to play today. Heinicke was outstanding in first half. The Eagles defense stepped it up, and Sweat was outstanding with two sacks and many pressures. Never expected this season to be in the playoffs.

Butch Sill

Absecon

What a nail biter! This was a total team effort. Hurts on offense and Sweat on defense deserve special accolades. Playoff hopes are still alive.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

Great win! For the second time this season they spotted Washington 10 points. This time, however, it went down to the wire. The Eagles will take second place and quite possibly a playoff spot. Not bad for the team that every "football expert forecaster" unanimously picked for last place in the NFC East.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Another week, as the Eagles make second-half adjustments on the road to victory. An old fashioned NFC East well-fought win. One more game against those stinking Cowboys.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

Even though the defense saved this victory today, they also made Heinicke look like Payton Manning. Certainly the loss of Sanders was a factor, as well. We will take the win, but it was entirely too close. Should they make the playoffs, they are going to have to show some improvement against much better teams.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

Same slow start in the first half and too many penalties. Defense finally showed up in third quarter. Great job, Boston Scott with two touchdowns. And, how about McLeod's last-minute interception? Hope they play better against the Cowboys next week.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Oh my, a win’s a win, of course, but we were one flag away from losing to a team we should have dominated all afternoon. Now, two days into 2022 and by midnight we should know if our boys are playoff bound. Good start for a Happy New Year.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

