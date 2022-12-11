Readers enjoyed Eagles' convincing win over rival Giants

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
What a great game. We won a blowout. Congratulations on 12-1. Great job Hurts, Sanders, Brown, Scott and Elliott. Hope we keep it up.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Well we are in the playoffs but we got to keep it rolling. Can’t look back, just forward with one goal in mind. Everything was clicking today, and it was no contest. Looking forward to the 24th vs. Dallas, but we still have the Bears next week.
Butch Sill
Absecon
An offensive juggernaut, lights-out defense and savvy coaching staff made for an unbeatable mix and a 12-1 record for our Super Bowl-bound Birds.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
I felt this game would be a true test for the Eagles and apparently I need not have had any concerns. Certainly I was expecting a much closer game. All three facets of the team were just outstanding today. Just an impressive performance against a division opponent. This team just continues to amaze me.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Well, the best team in the NFL put it to the Giants. Jaylen Hurts is MVP. Nick Sirianni is Coach of the Year.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
To the national sports media, the Eagles are legit! But keep talking about the Cowboys. We’ll just keep dominating. Go Birds!
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Jalen Hurts just gets better with time, and the Eagles, as a whole, are fantastic! Only one penalty and a stellar performance that led to scoring in every quarter and total dismantling of the Giants on their home field. All while securing a playoff spot.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
Eagles again dominated every facet of the game! Amazingly, the number of penalties this week was a non factor after last week’s offensive embarrassing number. The rushing game set records, with Sanders rushing for 144 yards. Injuries are starting to mount up, with punter Arryn Siposs being the most concerning. Brandon Graham, a fan favorite, had three sacks. Lastly, Jack Stoll is an impressive blocker! Another big win for our 12-1 Eagles!
Patricia Duran
Linwood
The Eagles had me with their first sack of Jones. They made some dumb penalties, but all in all, they didn't hurt them. They are getting better with each game. Now they have to make sure they are ready for the last four games. I can't wait till we get Dallas.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
A good old-fashioned beat down of the Giants. What a blowout. They had this game from the start. Do we own the Meadowlands or what? All we need now is an encore performance against the Cowboys. PLAYOFFS CLINCHED!
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
A total team effort! The discipline shown by both the offense and defense was amazing! Penalties were almost non-existent. Sanders had an incredible game. Playoffs here we come!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Destroying an NFC East opponent on the road will never get old. The Eagles dominated in all three phases of the game. The gutsy call on fourth and 7 that resulted in a TD was a thing of beauty. Another MVP performance by Jalen Hurts.
Tom Alvord
Seaville
Happy berthday to the Birds. Just in time for the 12 days of Christmas, the Eagles earned their twelfth victory - the best dozen outside of doughnuts - by completely creaming the Giants, who like sweet treats, are full of holes. Nevermind a puncher's chance, the Giants didn't have so much as a punter's chance - even after the Eagles lost theirs, they kept kicking New York's hindquarters for four quarters.
There's no love lost between these rivals, so it was fitting that Smith lost Love on that fantastic, fleet fourth down touchdown that set the tone. Contrary to popular belief, Love doesn't conquer all (also debunked on that play: safety in numbers).
Being near New York, the defensive line decided to do some Christmas shopping at Sa(c)ks 5th Avenue. Indeed, they shopped 'til they dropped - the quarterback, seven times. Call it the "holiday rush." If the team keeps this up, by routinely bringing the QB down, they'll earn the only ring not sold at Tiffany's.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
