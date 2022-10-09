Readers breathe a sigh of relief the Eagles moved to 5-0

Press readers react, via email, to the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

This was a nail bitter. Glad we won this one. I was not sure we could due to the fact we don’t score in the second half. We need to clean that up if we want to go all the way. Hurts did a great job with all the pressure he was under all day.

Butch Sill

Absecon

The way former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was treated by the Eagles he deserved revenge. But us fans are happy it was denied.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Jalen Hurts is still doing too much running for a quarterback. The stats for the teams are about equal. Except for a missed field goal things could have been different. I am exhaling and looking for a much better effort for Dallas.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

Well we are 5-0. Where was the defense? Hurts scored both touchdowns. This should have been a game we won by a lot. I hope we do better against the Cowboys next week.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

In a game that showed some flaws in the Eagles' defense, the Birds were lucky to get a win. It was evident that Mailata was missed early on. A combination of missed tackles and a poor pass rush, this game was primed for an upset. Penalties killed at least two long drives. Using Sanders so sparingly in the first half was questionable. Hurts never stopped fighting. Lucky for us, a last minute field goal was missed by a new kicker.

Patricia Duran

Linwood

A win is a win, especially on the road. The Eagles played and coached their worst game of the year but luckily escaped with a win.

The play calling on offense was way too conservative. Sirianni has been great, but he wasn’t good today. On defense, Gannon can’t help himself but coach scared and not adjust. With all of that being said, this Eagles team has a chance to be special. They have a good QB with a ton of weapons and a lot of talent on defense.

Next week Dallas comes to town and it’s time to make a statement!

Glenn Master

Ventnor

We’ll take the win despite an uninspiring second half after that dominating start. Murray helped us when he spiked the ball, forcing the Cardinals to kick from over 40 yards away. The Cowboys visit next Sunday night will decide who's the NFC East front runner.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

Well, they dodged the bullet. Like I said last week the Cards always give them a game. Good thing this wasn't a good weekend for any team named Cardinals to play Philly. They need to score more points in the second half, especially next week against the evil empire.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

The Eagles were better than the Cardinals. Coaches, offense, defense and especially Cameron Dicker, the game-winning kicker. I loved how the Birds controlled the clock the entire second half. First place and 5-0 with Dallas on Sunday night. P.S. Let's go Fightin' Phillies!

Tom Alvord

Seaville

The Eagles have to find a way to start scoring more points in the second half. Arizona used a smartly timed fake punt to close within four points at halftime, but Murray helped out by sliding too early to force their backup kicker to try and miss from 43 yards to seal a Philly win. Don't look now, but the Giants and next week's foe, the Cowboys, are both 4-1 and playing maybe even better against stronger competition. Play .500 from here, and 11-6 sounds pretty good.

Greg Jiampetti

Atlantic City

Wow, this team has shown what it takes to win. It wasn’t pretty on both sides of the ball and sloppy play almost cost them the game. Controlling the ball with nine minutes left and a tied game was huge in this win.

Kudos to Cameron Dicker on his accurate kicking this week. And be thankful you have Jalen Hurts as our QB, not Kyler Murray spiking the ball on third and 1. Next week it’s Cowboys week. Go Birds!

Pam Burnell

Seaville

When will the Eagles realize that prevent defense only prevents you from winning?

Rev Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

The Eagles' win makes us 5-0! Go Birds!

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Fire Gannon today!

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring