Readers blast Eagles GM, coaches, players after 33-22 loss to Raiders

Northfield

Well, this game came as no surprise to anyone. Offensive line stinks, the defense is nonexistent, the entire coaching staff consists of assistants from other teams, and it shows this team is in deep trouble.

And we still have a mediocre backup QB as a starter.

P.S. What happened to Jon Gruden by the NFL is a total disgrace. We've all said something stupid in our lives. It can't be held against us forever.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

First of all, congratulations to Zach Ertz for his first TD (48 yards) with the Cardinals. You are a class act, and I wish you well.

Now, congratulations are also in order for Mr. Lurie, Howie and the rest of the Stooges for making us one of the worst teams in the NFL. This game was a total disgrace all around. Equal blame to everybody because it looks like this team has packed it in.

Jack Verseput

Linwood