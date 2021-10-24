Readers blast Eagles GM, coaches, players after 33-22 loss to Raiders

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 33-22 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Aside from Sweat and maybe Maddox, this team lacks young, up-and-coming defensive talent. I'm content with rolling out Hurts for one more year if it means we can use all three first-round draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.
However, what I'm not content with is the man making the picks.
Max Goldstein
Somers Point
Horrendous, pathetically poor defense, period. Sirianni, how does it feel to be outcoached by an interim special-teams coach?
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Well, there is a ton of blame to go around for this embarrassment of a football team with the high school coaching staff front and center. But this is a talent-depleted roster, which falls on the lap of the GM. Completely inadequate linebackers and a lack of playmakers in the secondary. This defense reacts rather than attacks, which falls on the defensive coordinator. Bad drafts after bad drafts. Roseman, you are on the clock.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
Well, this game came as no surprise to anyone. Offensive line stinks, the defense is nonexistent, the entire coaching staff consists of assistants from other teams, and it shows this team is in deep trouble.
And we still have a mediocre backup QB as a starter.
P.S. What happened to Jon Gruden by the NFL is a total disgrace. We've all said something stupid in our lives. It can't be held against us forever.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
First of all, congratulations to Zach Ertz for his first TD (48 yards) with the Cardinals. You are a class act, and I wish you well.
Now, congratulations are also in order for Mr. Lurie, Howie and the rest of the Stooges for making us one of the worst teams in the NFL. This game was a total disgrace all around. Equal blame to everybody because it looks like this team has packed it in.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
I’m not much of a gambler, but since this game was in Las Vegas, I decided to roll the dice and rather than watch these bumbling Birds and their collection of cognitively challenged coaches I spent quality time with my delightful daughter. It was the best bet I could make because this team plays like crap(s).
The Eagles folded when they dealt their only proven player on offense, Zach Ertz, for (black)jack squat. Sirianni is a flop; they should’ve hired D(e)uce. They have (casi)no chance of competing.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
Clearly, this team needs to improve on defense. How about a blitz or three sometime during the game? Some untimely penalties, but at least not as many. The Eagles did try to balance the offense this game but still had no consistency. The loss of Sanders hurt. Noticeable improvements week by week might be all we can hope for at this point.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
This loss was a total team effort! Coaching, offense, defense, special teams and, most of all, lack of talent. The Eagles should pay the expenses of all the fans who flew to Sin City!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
I knew you could lose your shirt in Las Vegas, but I did not know you could lose an entire NFL defense.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Starting the second half with an onside kick speaks volumes as to Sirianni’s coaching mindset or lack of one.
Without a consistent offense, the game went downhill from the time Sanders got hurt. And Hurts is showing why Birds management was not convinced he’s their franchise QB when the season began.
This game has been an embarrassment with penalties, fumbles and miscues just after they scored on that opening drive. Seven wins may be a stretch.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Watching the Eagles play today was watching a comedy of errors. Pass defense was nonexistent, as was most of the run defense. The only highlights were seeing Boston Scott play for the first time this season and Dallas Goedert’s pass receptions.
If I never hear Vilma announce a game again, I would be very grateful!
Pat Duran
Linwood
As a 40-plus-year Chargers fan, I can attest to the fact that the NFC Least is way easier to play in than the AFC West, as you Iggle fans are finding out. You need more than 50 yards passing at halftime to play in the AFC West.
Also, look for Zach Ertz to do more than catch 7-yarders now.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
The problem with the Eagles is simple: The owner is too cheap to buy top quality players.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
I will never switch my allegiance to another team . These Eagles are not very good. Another week with the same disappointing results. It looks like the coaches are overmatched.
The Ocean City Red Raiders play with better fundamentals.
I can only hope they play better against Detroit next week.
Thomas Alvord
Seaville
For most of this game, it looked like Halloween had come early. The Eagles eventually awakened from their sleep, but this game was still a horror show.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
This team really doesn't know how to play defense.
Coach Sirianni looks like he is in over his head, and the person who I think is to blame is dear Mr. Roseman. How do you get rid of a coach who took you to a Super Bowl, along with his assistants? You now have a defensive coach who looks like he is still wet behind the ears along with all the other assistants.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Nightmare second and third quarters. Too many dropped balls. I was really missing Ertz! The onside kick gave the Raiders good field position. We are a 2-5 team. We need to do better.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Another embarrassing effort. The D was dismal. The O was offensive. Almost every good play was negated by a penalty. Sirianni stuck with the running game for three minutes and then it was back to the horrid RPO.
Gannon's defensive game plan worked really well. Carr only had a passer rating of 8,000.
This is going to be a long season.
Brian Vigue
