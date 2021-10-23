Raiders look for 2nd straight post-Gruden vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season was in danger of spiraling out of control following two straight losses and the resignation of coach Jon Gruden when interim coach Rich Bisaccia told his players to meet on their own.

That meeting the night of Oct. 16 in Denver was followed by a win the next day against the Broncos, putting the Raiders (4-2) back on track in the AFC heading into Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4).

“Through the craziness of whatever you want to call what we’ve been through, we’ve gotten closer,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “We’re more unified, and I think it’s a beautiful thing that something crazy could happen and a group of men could be even more unified and say, ‘You know what, we are going to lock arms even tighter.’ ... Hopefully it can carry us past just one win. Hopefully it can carry us the whole way.”

The Raiders showed resilience when they bonded together after Gruden’s sudden resignation Oct. 11 because of offensive emails he sent before being hired in 2018.

They put together their most complete game of the season with the defense generating four takeaways and Carr sparking a big-play offense with 341 yards passing and two TDs in the 34-24 win.

There was also a calmness around the team