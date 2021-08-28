Predictions for the Eagles' 53-man roster

In recent Philadelphia Eagles history, there hasn't been as much uncertainty about the 53-man roster as there is this year.

The first 30 or so players are known. Most didn't play in Friday night's preseason finale. But of the remaining two dozen, there could be as many as 40 players on the current roster who may or may not make the cut before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

That doesn't speak to the Eagles' depth. In fact, it's the opposite. Even if a player does survive, he isn't guaranteed a spot, with general manager Howie Roseman sure to take advantage of the NFL's waiver wire. The Eagles are sixth in line.

But there are other variables at play that could affect his and coach Nick Sirianni's decision-making over the next 4-5 days. Case in point: Roseman traded for quarterback Gardner Minshew on Saturday morning.

The Eagles could also be on the other end of moving players. Tight end Zach Ertz and tackle Andre Dillard would be the most noteworthy names, but the market has made it increasingly unlikely that either leaves.