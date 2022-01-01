Predicting Sunday's Eagles-WFT game

On offense, there hasn't been a defense that has contained the Eagles on the ground really all season, especially in the last eight games after Nick Sirianni emphasized the run game. But Miles Sanders is out with a broken hand, Jordan Howard is questionable with a stinger and Jalen Hurts hasn't been as much of a threat as a ballcarrier since spraining his ankle against the Giants on Nov. 28.

Washington's run defense was embarrassed in the first meeting as the Eagles racked up 238 yards on the ground. The Eagles are unlikely to have as much space with returning faces and an expected commitment to stopping the run from the WFT. Boston Scott can grind out tough yards, and Kenny Gainwell has those capabilities, as well, but the offensive line may have to again carry much of the load.