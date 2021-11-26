Predicting Sunday's Eagles-Giants game

Freddie Kitchens will take over for Garrett, but it's unlikely the scheme will change much. Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't played well, but his offensive line is suspect and the offense has been staid. Running back Saquon Barkley is back, but the Giants have struggled to get him in space where he's most dynamic. Gannon's unit has performed better of late, but if the Giants can keep it competitive, the Eagles' defensive deficiencies could easily reappear.

But I just think the Eagles are in a much better place and have a belief in the identity they adopted, however long it took. This matchup looks like two teams and two coaches headed in opposite directions. Of course, I've been wrong before.

Prediction: Eagles 25, Giants 18

EJ Smith

Barring a regression from the Eagles, this feels like a win. They're a more talented team on both sides of the ball, something that hasn't been the case very often this season.

The Giants' run defense is quite a departure from the Saints' group that gave up 242 rushing yards to the Eagles last weekend. The Giants rank 30th in defensive DVOA against the run; the Saints still rank first despite their poor showing at the Linc.