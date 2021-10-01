Predicting Sunday afternoons' Chiefs-Eagles game

The Philadelphia Eagles will play on Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the game predictions from Eagles beat writers for Week 4.

Jeff McLane

Andy Reid returns with his explosive offense, but it's his sieve-like defense that has been the story in Kansas City thus far. The Chiefs' D ranks last in Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), and it's not just advanced statistics that have Steve Spagnulo's unit near the bottom of the NFL. It's in the lowest 10% of most traditional categories — from yards per play to red zone to points allowed. All that being said, KC has faced three of the tougher teams in the AFC — the Browns, Ravens, and Chargers.

The Eagles are not in that class. And certainly neither is their offense, which has scored only three touchdowns the last two weeks, all of them late in games that were essentially decided. To make matters worse, the offensive line is banged up with three starters out and two would-be starters — guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Lane Johnson — questionable for Sunday. While the Chiefs' defensive struggles would suggest that Nick Sirianni should attack them downfield, the loss to the Cowboys says that he should do otherwise considering his quarterback and his personnel.