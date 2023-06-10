In his second full season as an NFL starter, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts increased his completion rate by 5.2% over 2021 and his passing-efficiency rating climbed from 87.2 in his first full season to 101.5 in 2022.

The former Alabama standout finished second in the voting for The Associated Press NFL MVP Award and led the Eagles to a franchise-record victory total and into Super Bowl LVII, where he produced a unique set of superlative statistics.

And Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni expects Hurts to be better in the 2023 season.

“Jalen may be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around in my life,” Sirianni said Thursday. “He’s just always looking to get better. Now, that’s our job as coaches to make sure we’re feeding him good information. He’s so coachable, and he just keeps getting better and he keeps getting better and he keeps getting better. And so, I do — I see another jump in everything that he’s done with the accuracy, with the decision-making.

“We’re doing seven-on-seven, so there is no rush, no pass rush except the guys that are walking at him with the bags. Peter (Gould), our equipment manager, is not going to make a sack on him in that particular case. But I do see his development continuing, and that’s what we talk about with Jalen all the time.

“I don’t know what his ceiling is because he just keeps getting better, and he’s going to continue to do that. And so I’ve seen that same jump. The speed in which he makes the decisions, the accuracy of his throws, he’s really had a good spring.”

In the 2022 season, Hurts completed 306 of 460 passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs on 165 carries as Philadelphia posted a 14-1 record in his 15 regular-season games. Hurts had another three touchdown passes and five TD runs in the postseason.

Hurts became the first player in NFL history with at least 10 touchdowns runs and a 100 passer rating in the same season.

Hurts also is expecting to play better in 2023.

“My emphasis has been turning my weaknesses into my strengths,” Hurts said Thursday. “Now, somebody’s going to ask: What are my weaknesses? That’s for me to know. But it’s just all about getting better. It’s all about getting better. I think about all the different things last year that maybe I did at a high level and then, to my standards, things I didn’t do at a high level.

“But I think the thing that kind of keeps me going is being my biggest critic. Certain things are allowed, but others may not be, so knowing that, staying true to that, staying true to myself and also staying true to my coaches, taking their coaching and continuing to grow. …

“I always say there is no arrival, there’s only the journey. I use so many different things to fuel me to keep going. That’s all I ever want to do. It’s all I want to be is to be the best player I can be, be the best teammate I can be. It takes a lot of constructive criticism, self-criticism and also self-awareness of knowing who you are and where you are and how far you’ve come, so the same thing remains: The only direction is to rise. That’s a mentality that I have, and I think this team has.”

Beyond individual improvement, Hurts said he sees a team benefit from his willingness to accept “hard coaching.”

“You think about how you respond to certain coaching and respond to certain things, you set an example for everyone else in the room,” Hurts said. “It’s a great opportunity for the culture and environment to be set to: Hey, it’s OK to be coached. I’ve been coached hard my whole, entire life, so in terms of accountability, I think that’s really big.

“Being in those big games and being in these big moments, that matters because the details truly matter, so you definitely need someone to correct you on them plus everybody needs to be on the same page when those moments come.”

The Eagles completed their offseason program Thursday, closing with an indoor practice because of the effect of smoke from Canadian wildfires on the air quality in Philadelphia. The Eagles will gather for training camp in the last week of July, with the first of their three preseason games set for Aug. 12, when Philadelphia will visit the Baltimore Ravens.