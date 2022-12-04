Penalties seem to be the only issues readers have with Eagles' win

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Nine penalties in the first quarter and a half is inexcusable. A team should be getting more disciplined as the season goes on. The Birds are regressing. Way too many drive-killing penalties.

Rev Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

After a sloppy, penalty laden first half, our Birds dominated the game. In case there was any doubt, A.J. Brown is the “Real McCoy” when it comes to skill set. Comparable to LeSean “Shady” McCoy during his six years as an Eagle.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

The Birds where clearly the better team on both sides of the ball. The coaches had a great game plan for stopping Henry and passing on offense, as the Titans are good stopping the run. Hurts is and should be MVP in the NFL. Let’s keep it going and get to the Super Bowl. Big day for A.J. Brown, who was traded by the Titans.

Butch Sill

Absecon

Numerous penalties did not derail the Eagles offense but must be addressed. A.J. Brown's performance was just insane. The defense was exceptional. They controlled one of the best running backs in the league and made Tannehill's day miserable. Special teams were even improved. Much credit has to go to the coaching staff, too, as they have the Eagles playing at a very high level.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

What a pleasure it was to watch the defense and offense show up for this game. You could not put the blame on the team for anything other then all the penalties that started this game. They beat a very good defensive team and they looked good doing it. Now let's go take the Giants down.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

The defense was incredible! Special teams solved all their problems, and the offense overcame all their penalties. Brown made some highlight reel catches, and what was supposed to be a close game turned out to be a game of complete dominance.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

The beginning of this game had me reaching for the antacids, as the Eagles kept hustling backwards. The penalties were mindboggling. The team took charge with their signature second quarter burst and, like the great team they have become, overwhelmed the Titans on the strength of Jalen Hurts and his rocket-launching arm.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

Great team win. Defense and special teams played great, especially the D-line. They stopped the run; no problem with the pass. It's always nice to be able to put in your second string against a playoff team halfway through the fourth quarter.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Eagles win despite the undisciplined, penalty-ridden offensive line play. Defensive play won this game, as Henry was completely shut down, and the pass defense was excellent. Hurts was outstanding, as was Brown, who was playing against his former team! Sweat had some timely sacks, and Covey is developing into a good return man. Stoll is proving he’s a good replacement for Goedert. How great is it that we are now an 11-1 team?

Patricia Duran

Linwood

Congratulations on being 11-1. Too many penalties. Especially on false start. Great job Hurts, Brown and Sanders. Thought the game was going to be a lot closer.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Congratulations to those of you who bet the over for the number of Eagles penalties today. Drinks are on you.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Well folks, if you had any doubt about this Eagles team, you shouldn't. They played a great game today.

Despite the penalties, we were able to pass the ball and dominated on both sides of the ball. And the special teams showed up today and made an impact in the game. Next week will be another test as we play the New York Football Giants. Go Birds!

Pam Burnell

Seaville

The Eagles went into the locker room ahead after an ugly first half. Adjustments were made, and they dominated the Titans. A.J. Brown was phenomenal. Hopefully we play a complete game next week in the Meadowlands against the Giants. Jalen Hurts looks like an odds-on favorite for the NFL MVP.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

As memorable as this sensational season might wind up being, instead of watching the game, I decided to make an even more memorable moment and took my daughter (and dog) to see Santa Claus. She asked for a Nintendo, I asked for a Super Bowl. I’ll cross my fingers — and be on my best behavior — in hopes Kris Kringle comes through with both, although I won’t find out until February whether the Lombardi Trophy fits down the chimney. I’ll buy a bigger stocking, just in case.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton