Pederson not ready to say whether Hurts or Wentz will start at QB for Eagles on Sunday

“It was the spark I was hoping for when I made the change,” Pederson said. “He extended some plays with his legs. But there’s some things if and when he looks at the film that we can clean up, and he can improve upon. But I thought it was the spark that got us back in the football game.”

Pederson said when he decides who will start at quarterback, he will quickly let the media know. That decision should come by Wednesday, when the Eagles begin their preparations for the Saints.

“I'm kind of processing this right now,” Pederson said, “but as soon as I make a decision, I'll probably let you know sooner than later.”

But no matter who starts Sunday, it will be just the first step in solving the quarterback dilemma. Hurts can’t prove he’s a bona fide NFL starter and Wentz can’t prove he’s back to his former self in just one game.

As for Pederson, he has no choice but to deal with the here and now.

“My focus right now is, obviously, New Orleans and this week, and that's all I'm focused on,” he said. “I'm not focused on the next week, the four games, next month, next season. I'm the head football coach of the Philadelphia Eagles right now, and I expect to get this football team ready to play this week against New Orleans.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.