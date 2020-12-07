Pederson not ready to say whether Hurts or Wentz will start at QB for Eagles on Sunday

Doug Pederson will make one of the biggest decisions of his coaching career this week.
The Philadelphia Eagles coach is going to make that decision alone.
Pederson said Monday he hasn’t decided whether Carson Wentz of Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback when Philadelphia (3-8-1) hosts the New Orleans Saints (10-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
“This will be my decision,” Pederson said in a video conference with reporters Monday. “I don't feel like I need to communicate with anybody, players, other coaches. It's obviously my decision, the opportunity that I have moving forward, and it will solely be up to me.”
Pederson said he will rely on his own experience as a coach and an NFL quarterback to make his decision.
“I've been through it personally as player,” he said. “I don't necessarily want to be swayed by others' opinions because sometimes that can cloud judgment. Even sometimes as a play-caller, you go with your gut. You see things in-game and you make decisions in-game that hopefully benefit the football team. Kind of with that being said, I feel like that's the right thing to do in this situation.”
Pederson pulled Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Wentz completed 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards.
The benching cast doubt not only on the quarterback’s future but the future of the entire organization. Wentz, 28, was supposed to be the team’s franchise quarterback. The Eagles signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract in June 2019.
On Sunday, Wentz displayed many of foibles that have troubled him all season. He held the ball too long in the pocket and was sacked four times. He failed to connect with open receivers.
Wentz said Sunday he didn’t know what the plan was when Hurts entered the game.
“I was just told that he was going in for the next play and the next series, so I didn’t really know what was going on there,” Wentz said. “But, obviously, that’s frustrating, as a competitor, and just the personality that I have. I want to be the guy out there.”
Could time on the bench benefit Wentz?
“I think any time you can maybe look at a situation maybe with calmer eyes, the 30,000-foot perspective, and I think it's how we all kind of handle the situation,” Pederson said. “I think we can all learn from and improve. Again, as I said, my job is the best interest of the football team, and that's what we'll do moving forward.”
The Eagles' offense didn’t seem as stagnant with Hurts in the game. He completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“It was the spark I was hoping for when I made the change,” Pederson said. “He extended some plays with his legs. But there’s some things if and when he looks at the film that we can clean up, and he can improve upon. But I thought it was the spark that got us back in the football game.”
Pederson said when he decides who will start at quarterback, he will quickly let the media know. That decision should come by Wednesday, when the Eagles begin their preparations for the Saints.
“I'm kind of processing this right now,” Pederson said, “but as soon as I make a decision, I'll probably let you know sooner than later.”
But no matter who starts Sunday, it will be just the first step in solving the quarterback dilemma. Hurts can’t prove he’s a bona fide NFL starter and Wentz can’t prove he’s back to his former self in just one game.
As for Pederson, he has no choice but to deal with the here and now.
“My focus right now is, obviously, New Orleans and this week, and that's all I'm focused on,” he said. “I'm not focused on the next week, the four games, next month, next season. I'm the head football coach of the Philadelphia Eagles right now, and I expect to get this football team ready to play this week against New Orleans.”
