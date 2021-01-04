Pederson defends decision to bench Hurts for Sudfeld in Eagles' loss

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles chose to give a third-string quarterback playing time in a game with playoff implications for other teams.

Coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night. The victory gave Washington (7-9) the NFC East title. The New York Giants (6-10) would've won the division crown if Philadelphia (4-11-1) had won.

The decision didn't go over well with Giants players posting their reaction on Twitter. Sudfeld hadn't thrown a pass since 2018 and was intercepted on his second attempt. He also lost a fumble.

"Yes, I was coaching to win," Pederson said. "Yes, that was my decision solely. Nate has been here four years and I felt he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps."

The loss gave the Eagles the sixth pick in the NFL draft. A victory would've dropped them to the ninth spot.

"Nobody who stepped on that field wanted to lose," said running back Boston Scott, who had 65 yards rushing. "Nobody lacked energy."

Hurts had a pair of 6-yard touchdown runs to help the Eagles overcome a 10-0 deficit, but he misfired on his last pass, a 4-yard toss into the end zone that would've given them a lead late in the third quarter.