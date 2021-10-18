NY Giants fading fast, blown out for second straight week

EAST RUTHERFORD — Joe Judge has coached the New York Giants for 22 games, and he has gotten all the clichés down.

The season is a marathon. It's only six games into the season. There is a lot of football to be played. No one is giving up. All the injuries? Next man up!

Now forget the clichés. The Giants are 1-5. They are four games behind Dallas in the NFC East. Their 177 points allowed are tied with Miami for second worst in the league behind Washington. The only team with a worse record is the winless Lions (0-6).

To make matters worse, the Giants are getting worse. After beating New Orleans in overtime, they dropped a 44-20 decision in Dallas (5-1) and then were beaten 38-11 by the Rams (5-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. That's a 24-point loss followed by a 27-point loss.

After a 6-10 record last year and finishing second in the division, this was supposed to be the season the Giants made a playoff run. The way things are going, their relevance this season will end early.