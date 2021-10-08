Nick Sirianni scorches Jonathan Gannon and the Eagles defensive staff

He also made clear that doesn't know what his players do best. Cox is most productive in a 4-3 alignment, not a 3-4. Slay shines in man-to-man coverage, not zone.

Gannon needs a telescope to see his safeties, who routinely lined up so far off the line of scrimmage Sunday that they couldn't tell whether it was Patrick Mahomes or Andy Reid playing quarterback. The Eagles' rushing defense allowed 200 yards, which sank them to 31st in the league.

If you were Gannon's boss, you'd be angry, too.

What are we even doing here?

When Gannon says "I don't have a scheme," he sounds ridiculous, but his philosophy makes sense. His execution, to date, does not.

Gannon means that, instead of being a 4-3 defense or a 3-4 defense or a wide-nine disciple, he uses multiple fronts with shifting responsibilities. This strategy keeps the opposition guessing, but at this point, it keeps his own players guessing, too. They play slowly. They're thinking about their assignments instead of executing them instinctively. They hesitate, and they are lost.

The stars don't like it.

Slay said Sunday, "We just have to find what we need to do. I just try to play my hardest, whatever call (Gannon) gives."