Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts have Eagles on verge of playoffs

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have the Philadelphia Eagles on the verge of a playoff berth.

Simply getting to this point after a 2-5 start is impressive.

Hurts rebounded from a poor first half to lead Philadelphia to a 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, putting the Eagles (8-7) in the seventh spot in the NFC with their sixth win in eight games.

There's a scenario in which Philadelphia would clinch a wild-card berth with a victory at Washington (6-9) this week. The Eagles have already doubled their win total from last year, but they're not satisfied.

"We know as a football team, and I know in my heart, we have yet to play our best game," Hurts said. "We have yet to put it all together and we're striving for that. I know that it'll come at the right time, but we're striving for that."

The Eagles' turnaround started when Sirianni began to emphasize the run. Philadelphia had rushed for 175 yards or more in seven straight games before compiling 130 against the Giants.