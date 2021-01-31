Nick Sirianni is the Eagles' newest puppet, a cross between Barney Fife and Pinocchio: Commentary

"We don't know any of these guys really yet from what we've seen on tape so far because we haven't watched any," Sirianni said. "We can't wait, again, to start watching the tape and seeing what our players can do."

This is outrageous. Sirianni said he hadn't watched any tape of the players he was being interviewed to coach. Why lie?

It's impossible that Sirianni went to the biggest interview in his 39 years so badly prepared that he couldn't express opinions about Wentz and Hurts. That he never watched rookie receiver Jalen Reagor or tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz run routes.

These players helped bring the Eagles to 4-11-1 in 2020. These players are critical to the Eagles' future, both immediate and distant. It is simply not believable that Sirianni is unfamiliar with them — especially Wentz, Lurie's $128 million, No. 1 priority.

Lurie clearly stated on Jan. 11, the day he fired Pederson, that he expected the next coaching staff to repair his broken franchise quarterback: "(Wentz is) very fixable, and I fully expect him to realize his potential."

Which means Question One to each candidate was: How will you fix Carson, what do you consider his potential to be, and by when will he be fixed?