NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations

Flores' most serious allegation is his claim that Ross told him he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach's first season because the owner wanted the club to "tank" so it could get the top draft pick. The Dolphins went 5-11 that year; the Cincinnati Bengals went 2-14 and used the No. 1 pick on quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the team to this season's Super Bowl.

"We also take seriously any issue relating to the integrity of NFL games," Goodell's letter said. "These matters will be reviewed thoroughly and independently. We expect that these independent experts will receive full cooperation from everyone associated with the league or any member club as this work proceeds."

Ross pledged his team's full cooperation into an investigation on Thursday when he labeled Flores' accusations "false, malicious and defamatory."

Flores also contended that the Broncos and Giants conducted sham interviews, Denver's in 2019 and New York's during the current hiring cycle. Critics of the Rooney Rule have long contended that many teams complied with the rule by interviewing minority candidates they had no intention of hiring.