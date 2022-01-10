NFL playoff picture: Breaking down each wild-card matchup

Good news for the Arizona Cardinals — they don't have a playoff game at home.

The Cardinals, who have lost four of their last five games, will take any silver lining they can get. And they went 8-1 on the road this season — compared with 3-5 at home — so maybe they're a little relieved to be heading to Los Angeles for next Monday night's playoff game against the Rams.

The Rams, meanwhile, are looking to pick up where they left off before Sunday's loss to San Francisco, when they were riding their first five-game winning streak since 2018.

Yes, the Rams won the NFC West, but only because the Cardinals lost at home to Seattle.

In an all-or-nothing showdown between AFC West rivals Sunday night, the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason with a 35-32 overtime victory over the Chargers.

So it's Cardinals-Rams for the third time this season, with each posting victories in the home stadium of the other.