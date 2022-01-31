New coach Daboll ready to get to work with Giants

Daboll refused to compare Jones with other quarterbacks, adding it's his hope to provide him with some stability.

If anything came across at the news conference it was Daboll's personality. He was relaxed, at ease with who he is. He frequently joked with reporters, asking one if he came in late when he knew he did; and another who had a distinct New York accent: "Are you from South Carolina?"

Daboll said he believes in five things: Being authentic, consistent, communicating clearly, building relationships and being a leader.

"I feel prepared," he said. "Yeah. So I know there'll be some obstacles and challenges, of course, that's this league, you've got to be resilient in this league. Certainly here you've got to be resilient right here."

Daboll, who also interviewed for the head coaching job with the Dolphins, said one of the things that drew him to the Giants job was the chance to work again with new general manager Joe Schoen. The two spent the past four seasons in Buffalo, with Schoen serving as assistant general manager.

Schoen said that Daboll's personality wasn't an act. What people saw is what they can expect.