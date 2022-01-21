N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM

Schoen (pronounced Shane) spent the last five seasons as GM Brandon Beane's top assistant. They have rebuilt the Bills, making the playoffs four of five seasons, while winning the last two AFC East titles. Prior to that, Buffalo had a 17-year playoff drought.

His first job will be to find a coach to replace Joe Judge, who was fired last week after posting a 10-23 in two seasons. Interviews probably will start next week.

"We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players," Schoen said. "On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games."

The draft should help New York will have the fifth and seventh picks overall.

Beane described Schoen as a dependable, intelligent leader who knows how to listen to the people around him and then make decisions. He also is fun to be around and is a great evaluator of talent. He was part of the group who scouted and eventually picked Josh Allen to be the Bills quarterback.