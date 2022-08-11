Must win: Eagles Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's special relationship with Mainland Regional graduate

Ask Dave Klemic a question about NFL Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil.

Twenty minutes later, Klemic finally takes a breath.

“He’s been like a father,” the 1996 Mainland Regional High School graduate said of Vermeil. “When that guy puts his hands on you and looks you in the eyes, he’s looking deep into your soul.”

Ask Klemic to text a picture of himself with Vermeil. A few moments later, one’s cell phone begins to ping and ping with photograph after photograph.

“I could go on for days (with) this,” Klemic texts.

Klemic, 44, traveled from his home in Egg Harbor Township to Canton, Ohio to attend Vermeil’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend. The coach’s relationship with Klemic says a lot about why the 85-year-old Vermeil was a successful coach and even better person.

“He has my undying respect,” Klemic said in a phone interview this week. “I was the last guy on the totem pole. I was treated with the same respect, same care and same love that he had for (Chiefs Hall of Fame tight end) Tony Gonzalez.”

Klemic was a football and track and field standout at Mainland. The wide receiver helped the Mustangs win the 1995 South Jersey Group III title. He went on to star at Northeastern University in Boston, where he caught 41 career TD passes.

Vermeil coached in the NFL for 15 seasons, the first seven with the Philadelphia Eagles. Vermeil coached Philadelphia to the 1981 Super Bowl and then went on to win the 2000 Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.

Klemic said other than his grandfather Jerry Peitzman no man has loved Klemic more than Vermeil.

Vermeil and Klemic first met in 2001 when Vermeil was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and Klemic was an undrafted free agent.

Klemic turned heads with his speed, running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the 2001 scouting combine. He edged former Chiefs running back Dante Hall, then one of the fastest men in the NFL, in 2001 40-yard dash race in Chiefs training camp.

Still, Klemic was so worried about getting cut that he slept on air mattress.

“Coach Vermeil told me he was going to develop me as a player and a person,” Klemic said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know. Do all coaches say that? Is this an NFL thing?’ No, none of the coaches are like him.”

Klemic’s career changed for good and not for the better in 2002 when he suffered a compound fracture in his right leg when he tried to catch a pass for the Barcelona Dragons in an NFL Europe game.

Vermeil arranged for the Chiefs doctor Jon Browne to fly to Barcelona to assist on the surgery on Klemic’s leg.

At the time, all NFL Europe players were supposed to rehabilitate from injuries in Birmingham, Alabama. Vermeil had none of that. The coach made sure Klemic returned to Kansas City to work with team trainers.

Vermeil and his wife Carol would sometimes stop by Klemic’s apartment to cook him meals.

“They made the best ribeye steaks,” Klemic said.

Vermeil named Klemic as one of the Chiefs captains for a Sept. 22, 2002 game at the New England Patriots. Klemic was on the field shaking hands with Patriot captains, most notably quarterback Tom Brady.

Eventually, the injury proved to be too much. The Chiefs released Klemic in 2004. Carol even stopped by the Chiefs’ complex that day to say goodbye.

“He kept me on as long as he possibly could,” Klemic said. “He’s the most honest guy ever.”

Klemic stayed tight with Vermeil in the ensuing years. He visits coach’s home in Chester County Pennsylvania. Vermeil and Carol attended Klemic’s wedding. Klemic and his wife Erica have a 20-month-old daughter Callie. of course, Vermeil and Carl have met Callie.

“He is like Santa Claus,” Klemic said of Vermeil. “You’re like, ‘How can Santa Claus drop off a present to every person in the world?’ I say the same thing to coach, ‘How in the world do you keep in touch with everybody?’ ”

Klemic was in Canton with NFL superstars, such as quarterback Kurt Warner, to celebrate Vermeil’s induction. More than 450 people attended a party at Canton a country club for Vermeil.

“His people filled the stadium (for the inductions),” Klemic said. “When he stood up, the place went nuts. When we get to know each other, there’s a brotherhood about us.”

Klemic has taken what he learned from Vermeil and uses it in his own life. Klemic runs Klemic Performance Method, which trains athletes of all levels and abilities.

“I try to do exactly what (Vermeil) would do just to a smaller scale,” Klemic said. “I can only get choked up talking … he really does love you.”