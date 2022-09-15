Must win: Eagles are poised for big season, now all the fans have to do is enjoy it

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will host the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) on Monday night.

I read the above sentence and had to double check the NFL standings.

With the way Eagles fans have been talking and posting on social media this week, I thought Philadelphia lost last Sunday.

A second look did indeed confirm that the Eagles beat the Detroit Lions 38-35 last Sunday.

I don't know what's up with some Eagles fans, but their take on the season opener is peculiar at best. Many fans are criticizing the team as if the Lions won.

The only thing I can come up with as the reason for this behavior is the Philadelphia faithful is wary of embracing the fact the Eagles are NFC Super Bowl contenders. The Eagles fans want to play the role of Lou Holtz, the former Notre Dame coach who was famous for building up the opposition and downplaying his own team.

Nothing is stranger than the fans’ reaction to the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Yes, he struggled in the playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but after Sunday’s win he is 7-2 in his last nine regular season starts. Hurts’ ability to run makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football Conference.

He completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards and rushed for 90 yards and a TD against Detroit. Hurts wasn’t perfect. He missed some throws, but every quarterback does.

“I just thought it was a good all-around game that he had, and I thought he was seeing the defense well and getting us to what we needed to get to,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “I definitely thought he played winning football yesterday.”

Emphasis on the “winning football” part of that quote.

The Eagles made a number of moves to bolster the team in the offseason. Many of those couldn’t have worked better Sunday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, one of the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions, caught 10 passes for 155 yards. That turned out to be too good for some fans, who suggested the only reason the Eagles won was because they had Brown.

Here’s breaking news: Brown is on the team. Suggesting that the Eagles win is somehow not legitimate because Brown played well is like saying a Kansas City Chiefs victory should be dismissed because Patrick Mahomes played quarterback. One cannot be separated from the other

But what really drew the ire of the Eagles fans was the defense.

True, Philadelphia did give up 35 points, but the defense did score a TD on James Bradberry’s interception return. Furthermore, the Eagles built leads of 21-7, 24-14 and 38-21 before the Lions rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter TDs that turned out to be meaningless.

The defense could have played better but it got the job done. The unit simply has too many good players not to be effective.

The criticism of the defense’s performance, however, has been so persistent this week that Siranni was asked Thursday about his confidence level in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

The head coach might as well have been speaking about Hurts and the entire Eagles organization when he answered the question.

“This is the NFL and this is Philly,” Siranni said. “We know what the expectation is and the expectation is to win football games. That's our job as coaches to figure out how we can put the players in position to win as many as we possibly can. Confidence level, super high. Pressure, nothing new to us. That's what the NFL is all about.”

The facts are a national buzz about how good the Eagles are began to build toward the end of the preseason. Week one should only enhance it.

The majority of the NFC — the Los Angeles Rams, the Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers — all either lost or struggled. The NFC appears to be there for the taking.

For me, the floor for this Eagles season is an NFC East title and at least one home playoff game. The ceiling is the Super Bowl.

That sounds like a fun year.

Now, all Eagles fans have to do is figure out a way to enjoy it.