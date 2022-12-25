'Mind-blowing': The Eagles failed to stop the Cowboys on third-and-30, much to Darius Slay's chagrin

EJ Smith
The Philadelphia Inquirer
ARLINGTON, Texas — Darius Slay made it to the Philadelphia Eagles' sideline still stewing.
Midway through the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the veteran cornerback knew the significance of the 52-yard catch the secondary had surrendered a few minutes earlier.
In a game filled with definitive plays — the Josh Sweat pick-6, the Haason Reddick strip-sack and multiple awe-inspiring DeVonta Smith catches — the one that will truly define a much-anticipated Christmas Eve shootout between division rivals will simply be remembered as "Third-and-30."
The Eagles, leading by a touchdown with eight minutes left, reeled off consecutive sacks to pin Dallas deep in its own territory on third down. Dak Prescott heaved a prayer to recently acquired wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and Hilton managed to reel it in with Slay trailing behind and backup slot cornerback Josiah Scott making a poorly timed lunge at the ball.
"Dudes just got to do their jobs, really, man," Slay said. "Good throw by Dak, good catch by him, but if everybody just does their job, that play would have been stopped easily. That (stuff) there was mind-blowing."
When Dallas scored four plays later to tie things at 34, the broadcast showed an agitated Slay talking to Fletcher Cox on the sideline.
"I was kind of hot because, like I said, the play was easy to be made," Slay said. "I was just hot about it and that was it. I was just a little frustrated, a little bit. It is what it is, that play is done with. On to the next."
Cox said his conversation with Slay was centered on not letting the blunder permeate the rest of the game — or the rest of what is still a promising season for the 13-2 Eagles.
"We can't let that third-and-whatever it was, 30, dwell on us or affect our season," Cox said. "We've still got two more games to play."
Slay was disinclined to place blame in the aftermath of the game, but the breakdown was apparent. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon called a variation of Cover 2 with Slay in "trail technique" responsible for underneath routes and Scott covering the deep half over Slay.
Scott, who was filling in at slot after Avonte Maddox left with a toe injury, was operating from a difficult alignment about 10 yards deep at the snap. Still, he was late getting over the top and failed to make a play on the ball.
"I don't want to point fingers or stuff like that, but yeah," Slay said. "It was an over Cover 2 call. (Shoot), we just have to get depth. We just have to do our jobs. ... That's how that play works. If we do our job, that's play is (covered).
"That's where we want them at. Me being a leader in the secondary, that can't happen. That's a play that changed the game, changed the momentum. We just had back-to-back sacks, one strip sack. We have to execute that better on the back end. That play got me hot, real hot."
Scott said postgame that he was caught off guard by the Cowboys quick snapping and that they were communicating the play call just before the ball was snapped, which contributed to the miscue. The 23-year-old was called into duty after Maddox left early in the second quarter and struggled with his matchup against Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.
"It was like right when the ball was snapped," Scott said of the communication. "It was 'Oh shoot, the ball is snapped.' So I tried to execute my assignment during that."
Lamb finished with 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns, but the decisive blow was made by Hilton streaking down the sideline. The 52-yard completion set up a Lamb touchdown a few plays later and became the turning point of a game that the Eagles led by 10 points on two separate occasions.
"We didn't make a play and the guy did," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "It's really as simple as that. T.Y. Hilton made a really nice catch and Dak made a really nice throw and we didn't make a play."
The blame is not solely on Scott, though. The Eagles secondary struggled as a whole, allowing Prescott to complete 27 of 35 passing attempts for 347 yards with three touchdowns and one interception made by Sweat. Slay had a costly illegal contact penalty that gave Dallas new life after a failed fourth-down conversion and James Bradberry was in coverage for Lamb's second score.
Dallas targeted Lamb early and often, picking on Scott and backup safety Reed Blankenship with regularity.
The lackluster showing elicits questions about both Gannon's calls and the depth pieces on the back end if Maddox or injured safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson miss time when the games matter most.
For now, the Eagles defensive backs just want to keep perspective.
"We just have to recognize the big picture," safety Marcus Epps said. "All of our goals are still ahead of us and it's on to the next week. Feeling sorry for ourselves isn't going to do us any good."
PHOTOS: Eagles lose 40-34 to the Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher makes a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josiah Scott breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josiah Scott breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Epps during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott celebrates his touchdown pass to Michael Gallup during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb can't catch a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sacked by the Eagles' Andre Dillard during the second half Saturday.
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott celebrates his touchdown pass to Michael Gallup during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb can't catch a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith catches a pass between Dallas Cowboys' Nahshon Wright and DaRon Bland during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith catches a pass between Dallas Cowboys' Nahshon Wright and DaRon Bland during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew scrambles past Dallas Cowboys' Damone Clark during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew thorws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts is seen on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown is upended by Dallas Cowboys' Malik Hooker after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts is seen on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of the Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland during the second half Saturday.
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass with Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland defending during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith catches a pass with Dallas Cowboys' Nahshon Wright defending during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown sits after being hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton celebrates a long pass reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton makes a long ctch in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton makes a long ctch in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Epps during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton makes a long ctch in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton makes a long ctch in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton celebrates a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy congratulates Dak Prescott after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott thorws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew thorws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Dalton Schultz catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
A Cowboys fan got their wish Saturday when their team beat the Eagles 40-34 in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland celebrates his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Chauncey Golston tips a pass thrown by Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew thorws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AT&T Stadium is seen before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
AT&T Stadium is seen before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
AT&T Stadium is seen before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
AT&T Stadium is seen before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie talks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott greets a fan as the teams warm up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and the team take the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Fans sing the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew tries to run past Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott is congratulated after making a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat celebrates after intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott catches a pass for a first down in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and returns it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Milton Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
The Dallas Cowboys defense celebrates after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Damone Clark stops Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Donovan Wilson stops Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox stops Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox stops Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb celebrates his touchdown catch with Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb celebrates his touchdown catch with Michael Gallup (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew and Lane Johnson celebrate a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Epps stops Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb after a first down catc during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott makes a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Nahshon Wright stops Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert catches a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
The Dallas Cowboys cheeleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert catches a pass with Dallas Cowboys' Donovan Wilson defending during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew celebrates his touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence stops Philadelphia Eagles' Gardner Minshew during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox and Haason Reddick stop Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert reacts to his first down catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher makes a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
