Millville grad Ryquell Armstead back with Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryquell Armstead is back where his NFL career began.

Armstead, a 2015 Millville High School graduate, was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad Wednesday. The running back has signed to the 53-man roster of his former team, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Armstead was expected to have a key role in the Jaguars' offense last season after Leonard Fournette was released. James Robinson emerged as the starting back instead, rushing for a team-high 1,070 yards as an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars placed Carlos Hyde (concussion) on the injured reserve list Tuesday, leaving them with Robinson and backup Dare Ogunbowale on the 53-man roster along with Armstead.

Armstead missed the 2020 season after he developed respiratory issues caused by COVID-19, which hospitalized him twice. The Jaguars waived Armstead in May. He was signed to Green Bay's practice squad last month.

"I met him for 30 seconds the first time I got here, but he's back with us on the active roster," Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell said.