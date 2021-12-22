Millville grad Ryquell Armstead back with Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryquell Armstead is back where his NFL career began.
Armstead, a 2015 Millville High School graduate, was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad Wednesday. The running back has signed to the 53-man roster of his former team, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Armstead was expected to have a key role in the Jaguars' offense last season after Leonard Fournette was released. James Robinson emerged as the starting back instead, rushing for a team-high 1,070 yards as an undrafted rookie.
The Jaguars placed Carlos Hyde (concussion) on the injured reserve list Tuesday, leaving them with Robinson and backup Dare Ogunbowale on the 53-man roster along with Armstead.
Armstead missed the 2020 season after he developed respiratory issues caused by COVID-19, which hospitalized him twice. The Jaguars waived Armstead in May. He was signed to Green Bay's practice squad last month.
"I met him for 30 seconds the first time I got here, but he's back with us on the active roster," Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell said.
Armstead, 25, played in all 16 games for Jacksonville in 2019, rushing 35 times for 108 yards. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back also caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two TDs.
Armstead rushed for 2,812 yards and 34 TDs in his career at Temple University. At Millville, he was a first-team Press All-Star his junior and senior years, rushing for over 1,000 yards each season.
The Florida Times-Union contributed to this report.
