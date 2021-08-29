Might Jalen Hurts and the 2021 Eagles be Lamar Jackson and the 2019 Ravens?

A better question might be: Why shouldn't we see the Ravens?

In Hurts' three full starts last season, he rushed 38 times for 238 yards, an average of 13 carries and 80 yards per game. To put that in perspective, Miles Sanders has averaged 12.3 carries and 60.2 yards per game in his first two NFL seasons. Sanders has carried the ball 13-plus times in less than half of his games, and he has gained 80-plus yards in just eight of 28.

Sirianni's greatest strength as a rookie head coach is the fact that he has no dogma. He is as blank of a slate as there is in the NFL.

Doug Pederson arrived with Andy Reid's offense to install. Chip Kelly was self-destructively wedded to his weird little scheme. Sirianni has never called plays. He was the offensive coordinator for a coach who cut his teeth in a variety of different schemes. He needs to invent the wheel before he reinvents it.

An offense that caters to the Eagles' strength is clearly one that places Hurts' scrambling ability front and center. He doesn't have Jackson's breakaway speed or elusiveness. Schematically, though, he can do all of the things that the Ravens have done over the last couple of years while riding Jackson's unprecedented rushing ability to a 25-7 record over the last two seasons.