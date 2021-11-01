Marcus Hayes: Eagles' Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon, Jalen Hurts save their jobs against hapless Lions

The Eagles should learn something, then, from Sunday, because W's weren't coming — not the way Sirianni was coaching, or the way Hurts was throwing.

Entering the game, Sirianni's offense featured more than 70% passing plays, usually from a shotgun formation. On Sunday, though, Sirianni constantly ran the ball from formations that placed Hurts under center. The plays featured included veteran grinder Jordan Howard, who'd been stashed on the practice squad until this week, when Miles Sanders landed on injured reserve. Eagles running backs gained 120 yards on 25 runs and scored four touchdowns by the end of the third quarter.

Eagles backs gained 144 total rushing yards on 37 carries. The coach who made a litany of mistakes in his last six games, then compared his budding team to a fertilized daffodil Wednesday, coached like Vince Lombardi on Sunday afternoon.,

Jonathan "No-Blitz" Gannon, the most blitz-hesitant defensive coordinator in the NFL, blitzed often and effectively. How effectively? Well, $10 million defensive end Derek Barnett finally got his first sack. It took eight games, and it took star tackle Fletcher Cox publicly roasting Gannon, and it took Sirianni joining in the complaints, but at least it happened.