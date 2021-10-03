Mahomes throws 5 TD passes, Chiefs rout Eagles 42-30

PHILADELPHIA — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday.

Andy Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid's 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs, but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn't keep up with Kansas City's high-powered offense. The Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone.

The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after entering with a losing record for the first time since they were 4-5 in 2015.

Mahomes tossed TD passes underhanded, overhanded and shoveled one on Kansas City's three possessions in the first half. He finished with 278 yards passing and his interception was the only possession the Chiefs didn't score a TD. Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards.

Mahomes flipped a 1-yard TD pass underhanded to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.