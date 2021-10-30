Lions desperately seeking victory against struggling Eagles

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are desperate for a victory, having grown tired of being the NFL’s only winless team.

The first-year coach was fired up about the opportunity to turn around the long-suffering franchise when he was hired 10 months ago, but seven setbacks without success have taken a toll.

Campbell cried in front of cameras and reporters after a comeback fell short earlier this month. And he didn’t hide his hopes and emotions about the Lions (0-7) possibly beating Philadelphia (2-5) on Sunday at home.

“It would mean everything, look, particularly going into a bye, too,” Campbell said softly. “Any time it would be good, but, man, you end on a right note and we get those guys, get their bodies back a little bit and then you come back in. You almost feel like you’re starting over somewhat.”

Likewise, the Eagles and their first-year coach are shooting for a win to potentially start the process of salvaging their season after dropping two straight games.