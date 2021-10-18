Lane Johnson returns to the Eagles, says depression and anxiety caused him to miss games

Johnson's first absence came Oct. 3 a few hours before the Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sirianni said he found out a few hours before the game that Johnson wasn't available to play. The former first-round pick spent a day at the Eagles facility two weeks ago before the team left for its game against the Carolina Panthers, but he hasn't practiced since the Chiefs game.

"I talked to Lane, I met with him," Jason Kelce said last week. "I just wish the best for him, everyone in here loves that guy. He's such a great personality, a great person to be around, a guy that makes our room a lot more fun and a lot more energetic. He's obviously a great football player. I wish nothing but the best for him."

Johnson's linemate, right guard Brandon Brooks, missed two games in 2016 and another in 2019 because of anxiety-induced panic attacks or illnesses. Brooks has been open about his condition, describing it as a fixation with perfection that can lead to debilitating pregame nervousness and sometimes cause him to vomit.