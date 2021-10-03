 Skip to main content
Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata out for Eagles; inactives for all of today’s games
Patriots Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson stretches during a joint practice at the Eagles NFL football training camp with New England Patriots Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 4

INDIANAPOLIS AT MIAMI

Colts: QB Jacob Eason; DE Kwity Paye; T Braden Smith; S Khari Willis; DE Antwaun Woods; CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; CB Noah Igbinoghene; WR Preston Williams; T Greg Little; TE Hunter Long.

TENNESSEE AT NEW YORK JETS

Titans: WR Julio Jones (hamstring); WR A.J. Brown (hamstring); OLB Bud Dupree (knee); CB Caleb Farley (shoulder); P Brett Kern (groin); RB Mekhi Sargent; OL Dillon Radunz.

Jets: S Marcus Maye (ankle); WR Elijah Moore (concussion); WR Jeff Smith (concussion); RB La'Mical Perine; CB Jason Pinnock; DL Tim Ward.

CAROLINA AT DALLAS

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring); DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle); DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related); WR Shi Smith; LB Clay Johnston; G Michael Jordan; G Deonte Brown.

Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson (groin); DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle); DT Carlos Watkins (knee); T Ty Nsekhe (heat illness); QB Will Grier; WR Simi Fehoko; S Israel Mukuamu.

NEW YORK GIANTS AT NEW ORLEANS

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring); WR Darius Slayton (hamstring); OL Ben Bredeson (hand); CB Josh Jackson; CB Sam Beal; DE Raymond Johnson.

Saints: C Erik McCoy (calf); LT Terron Armstead (elbow); QB Ian Book; WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey; CB Desmond Trufant; DT Montravius Adams.

CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA

Browns: CB Greg Newsome II (calf); DE Ifeadi Odenigbo; G Michael Dunn; T Chris Hubbard (triceps); DT Tommy Togiai.

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe); CB Kris Boyd (hamstring); G Wyatt Davis; LB Anthony Barr (knee); DT James Lynch; DE Patrick Jones II.

KANSAS CITY AT PHILADELPHIA

Chiefs: CB Rashad Fenton (concussion protocol); CB Charvarius Ward (quad); DE Frank Clark (hamstring); OL Austin Blythe; G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; WR Daurice Fountain.

Eagles: QB Gardner Minshew; CB Mac McCain; T Lane Johnson; T Jordan Mailata; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

WASHINGTON at ATLANTA

Washington: CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion); WR Dax Milne; DE Shaka Toney; OT Saahdiq Charles; TE Sammis Reyes.

Falcons: WR Russell Gage (ankle); DL Marlon Davidson (ankle); CB Darren Hall; TE Parker Hesse; OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

DETROIT AT CHICAGO

Lions: DL Eric Banks; DL Jashon Cornell; RB Jermar Jefferson, WR Tom Kennedy; OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee).

Bears: QB Andy Dalton (knee); WR Breshad Perriman; DB Tashaun Gipson (hamstring); LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe; TE Jesper Horsted.

HOUSTON AT BUFFALO

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson; TE Brevin Jordan; DB Jimmy Moreland; RB Scottie Phillips; DL Jordan Jenkins; WR Danny Amendola.

Bills: S Jordan Poyer (ankle); G Jon Feliciano (concussion); CB Taron Johnson (groin); DE Efe Obada (ankle); RB Matt Breida; DT Vernon Butler.

