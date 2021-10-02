Kelce brothers face off when the Chiefs visit the Eagles

Andy’s homecomingWhile the Kelce brothers have a reunion, Chiefs coach Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia for the second time since he was fired following the 2012 season. Reid has more wins than any coach in Eagles history and he’s 2-0 against his former team. He’s seeking his 100th win with the Chiefs.

“I look forward to coming back, I look forward to the game, I look forward to the challenge of facing the Eagles,” Reid said in his typical stoic fashion.

Patrick’s monthPatrick Mahomes had been 11-0 with 35 touchdowns and zero interceptions before the Chiefs lost to Baltimore two weeks ago. He threw his first two picks of the month in last week’s loss at the Chargers.

“We’ve kind of dug ourselves a hole,” Mahomes said. “We’ve lost these games we don’t usually lose until later in the season. It’s my first time coming out of September or right at the end of it and not having a winning record so it’s about how we respond. That comes with every single day and how we practice. It comes with how we study the film and at the end of the day it’s how we play on Sundays so I’m for the challenge and I know the guys in the locker room are excited as well.”